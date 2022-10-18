School awarded fourth ‘outstanding’ in a row by Ofsted

Maple Grove Community Group, in March, scored the best marks in all areas covered in a recent inspection by Ofsted. - Credit: Maple Grove Community Group

A March school is celebrating after being awarded ‘outstanding’ in a fourth consecutive Ofsted inspection.

Maple Grove Community Group scored the best marks in all areas covered in the assessment.

It means the school has been awarded ‘outstanding’ in every inspection since 2008.

Inspector Laura Redmond described the quality of the teaching as ‘exceptional’ and praised staff for creating an environment that ‘spark children’s natural curiosity and interests’.

She also commented that the children, including those with special educational needs and / or disabilities, ‘make excellent progress’.

Her report opened with: “Children build exceptional bonds with staff and flourish in their care.

“Staff are warm and responsive towards the children's needs and help them to feel safe and secure in their environment.

“Children demonstrate a fantastic attitude towards learning. They actively explore the well-resourced environment and share their learning experiences with members of staff.”

The report also highlighted that observations of children’s learning are ‘robust’ and staff ‘quickly identify where children may need additional support’.

It also mentioned how the pupils are encouraged to develop an ‘outstanding level of independence’ and understand the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

A ‘strong culture’ of safeguarding was observed at the school.

“The management team is passionate about the service that it provides,” the report said.

Tina Bidwell, the setting’s group manager, said: “The inspection was carried out on the first day back in September after the summer break.

“I am delighted at the inspectorate’s outstanding rating.

“It demonstrates the passion, creativity and hard work of all the staff who continually strive to do their best to achieve better outcomes for children.”

Bev Goodwin, a pre-school practitioner, has commemorated 25 years of service at Maple Grove Community Group. She's pictured with Mrs Bidwell. - Credit: Maple Grove Community Group

In other celebrations, Maple Grove Community Group has also been showing its appreciation for a long serving staff member.

Bev Goodwin, a pre-school practitioner, commemorated 25 years of service.

To mark the occasion, children made handmade decorations for her party. She was also presented with balloons, flowers and a gift.

The staff will also be celebrating Mr’s Goodwin’s milestone with a meal.

Mrs Bidwell added: “What an exciting week it has been.

“Bev’s 25 years’ service is certainly cause for celebration and I want to thank her for all the hard work and commitment she has shown to the children of Maple Grove over the last 25 years.”