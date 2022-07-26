'We're off to the prom' - students from Meadowgate Academy - Credit: Meadowgate

Sixth form students from Meadowgate Academy, Wisbech, enjoyed their end of year prom.

They set out in a vintage Routemaster London bus for a trip to the Crown Lodge hotel in Outwell where they were treated to a buffet reception.

Emma Bird, head of sixth form, said: “After a two-year lapse because of Covid, the academy was thrilled to be able to send the leaving students off in style with the prom. “

Staff and families gathered at the academy to wave them off.

Emma said: “This is a very proud moment as we have seen these students grow into amazing young people.

“Some of the students have been at the school for 13 years, so it was a bittersweet moment for them as they celebrated their graduation.”

A special leavers’ assembly was also held to celebrate all their achievements, which was attended by their parents and carers.

Most of the leaving students will be going on to college in September, with some attending day provisions, such as FACET in March and one student is going into full time employment.

Meadowgate Academy provides education and pastoral care for pupils aged 2 to 19 with a wide range of learning difficulties.