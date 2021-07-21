News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
School closes on last day of term as staff self-isolate

Louise Hepburn

Published: 7:52 AM July 21, 2021    Updated: 9:24 AM July 21, 2021
Neale Wade Academy

Neale Wade Academy is closed on the last day of term because of staff having to self-isolate. Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

A March secondary school has closed on the last day of term because of the number of staff currently self-isolating.

Neale Wade Academy issued a letter to parents yesterday (Tuesday) explaining students will return to online learning.

The school will still be able to accommodate the children of keyworkers. Parents can contact the school to make arrangements.

The letter, from school principal Graham Horn, said: “The decision has been made due to the increasing numbers of staff having to self-isolate.

“We need to ensure that we have a safe and secure environment, sadly with staff absence this becomes difficult.

“Students will move to online learning... Work will be accessed through Microsoft Teams, as before. Staff will take registers as students log on.”

Students are currently set to return to school on Monday, September 6.

