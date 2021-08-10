Published: 12:29 PM August 10, 2021

Neale-Wade Academy, March, and some of the students enjoying their moment of success as A level results were announced - Credit: Neale-Wade

Students at Neale-Wade Academy, March, have again achieved significant success with A level results.

Dr Carole Spibey, Head of Sixth Form, said: “Our students at Neale-Wade have excelled in the way that they have coped with this very challenging situation.

“We are extremely proud of their achievements.”

Particular successes include Charlotte Pierce who achieved straight A* grades in history, psychology, English literature, and EPQ.

She is going on to Durham University to read law.

Rachael Fowler also achieved straight A* grades in history, psychology, maths, and EPQ.

She is to study psychology at the University of Bath.

Grace Howe achieved an A* in psychology, an A* in English literature, an A in history and an A in EPQ.

She is going off to study history at the University of Glasgow.

Another top performer was Archie Patterson, who achieved an A* in biology, an A in politics, an A in maths, and an A* in EPQ.

He is to study economics at the University of Nottingham.

Principal Graham Horn said: “Congratulations to all of our students who have gone above and beyond this year, and achieved some excellent grades.

“I also want to thank our staff who have been truly outstanding.

Their daily enthusiasm, effort and inspiration has ensured a calm and purposeful learning environment where our students feel ready and able to learn.”

Other successes include James Terrington who achieved an A* in physics, an A in chemistry, and a B in EPQ.

He will go onto study aeronautical engineering at Loughborough University.

Molly Rowlett achieved an A* in psychology, an A in biology, and an A in chemistry.

She is going onto study neuroscience at the University of Bristol.

George Phillips was awarded an A in business, an A* in politics, and a Distinction* in CTEC Diploma in IT.

Carter Smith achieved a Distinction in business, art and design, and in an IT Diploma.

He is off to study architecture at De Montfort University.

Tomas Pranauskas was awarded an A in business and a Distinction* in sport.

He is off to study business with economics at Anglia Ruskin University.

Finally, Sam Wood was awarded a Distinction* in sport and a Distinction in business.