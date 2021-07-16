News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Careers exhibition inspires generation of scientists and engineers

Katie Woodcock

Published: 2:17 PM July 16, 2021    Updated: 2:44 PM July 16, 2021
Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, attended the event to learn more about opportunities

Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, attended the event to learn more about opportunities for young people in the Fenland area.

Budding scientists and engineers at a Cambridgeshire school learned all about the wide variety of career opportunities ahead of them at a job festival. 

Employers from across the area were invited to Neale-Wade Academy to talk to students about available career paths. 

Businesses worked with students and educators to engage and inspire today’s young people into becoming tomorrow’s science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) innovators. 

Graham Horn, Principal at Neale-Wade Academy, said: “The topics of biology and chemistry have never been more prominent due to the coronavirus pandemic, so for our young people to learn about these subjects and associated career paths open to them was extremely beneficial. 

“There is a lot of opportunity for young people to consider a career path working in STEM in this region that they may not have known was there before today.” 

The day was filled with activities and workshops for students to watch and participate with. 

These included using VEX robotic equipment, learning more about the ground-breaking work of women working in STEM, and a session on building and coding a wind turbine. 

The event was funded by the Opportunity Area and supported by the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority.

Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, attended the event to learn more about the opportunities for young people in the Fenland area. 

“In my school days I remember my imagination being fired by the sciences. 

“The STEM festival was a real showcase firstly of sheer fun and excitement of these subjects, and that us so important in turning young minds on to future careers. 

Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough was keen to get involved after he pursued a career in medicine.

Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough was keen to get involved after he pursued a career in medicine.

“The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough economy is bristling with opportunity in STEM subjects – you only have to look to our science parks, our advanced manufacturing and engineering sector and out medical and life science heritage. 

“We have to join the dots between schools and the workplace to help our young people into those great jobs and, with the right skills, they will be in demand for the rest of their working lives. 

“It was fantastic to see businesses, universities, and the Combined Authority working with Neale-Wade Academy to deliver a really great event and I’m sure it’s success will be built on in the future.” 




