Published: 11:32 AM September 16, 2021 Updated: 11:33 AM September 16, 2021

Students at Neale-Wade Academy in March have produced a series of short films illustrating the dangers young people face involving roads. This is a screenshot from the 'Drive Smart' video. - Credit: Neale-Wade Academy

Students at a March school have produced a series of films highlighting the importance of road safety amongst young people.

Pupils at Neale-Wade Academy have produced the films themselves in conjunction with the road safety education team at Cambridgeshire County Council.

Five year 10 drama students and four sixth form media students worked with road safety and local company, Cambridge Filmworks, to create the films that illustrate the dangers young people face involving roads.

With a title of ‘Small Change Big Difference’, the four short films show issues for young people around bike and scooter safety, peer pressure in cars, pedestrian safety and traffic danger in the dark.

The film ends with the message “Road deaths and injuries are not inevitable – making small changes can make a big difference.”

Students at Neale-Wade Academy in March have produced a series of short films illustrating the dangers young people face involving roads. This is a screenshot from the 'Cycle Smart' video - Credit: Neale-Wade Academy

Emma Liversedge, head of drama at Neale-Wade Academy, said: “Our students have been planning, scripting and filming the road safety project for several months.

“Right from the start, they have learnt so much about film and sound.

“They’ve sometimes worked for over three hours for every two-minute clip to ensure they get it just right.”

Neale-Wade Academy already has a nationally accredited school travel plan which they worked on with the county road safety team.

Students at Neale-Wade Academy in March have produced a series of short films illustrating the dangers young people face involving roads. This is a screenshot from the 'Dark Smart' video. - Credit: Neale-Wade Academy

Surveys for the plan revealed that students felt that much of the road safety education material available to them did not resonate with them or their peers.

By promoting road safety through creative initiatives like these videos, important messages about road safety can be effectively shared with other schools.

Councillor Peter McDonald, chair of Cambridgeshire County Council’s Highways and Transport Committee, said: “It is inspiring to see the level of commitment the young people at Neale-Wade have shown.

Students at Neale-Wade Academy in March have produced a series of short films illustrating the dangers young people face involving roads. This is a screenshot from the 'Walk Smart' video. - Credit: Neale-Wade Academy

“We are confident that their road safety messages will resonate with other students across the country.

“Addressing travel issues which are of concern to schools, students and families, as well as encouraging the use of sustainable transport such as walking and cycling – leads to safer and healthier roads for all.”