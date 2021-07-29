What are the outstanding and good schools in Cambridgeshire?
There are just three outstanding schools in Cambridgeshire - two in Fenland and one in East Cambs - according to Ofsted inspectors.
Ofsted, or the Office for Standards in Education, inspects and rates all state schools, rating them either inadequate, requires improvement, good or outstanding.
Ofsted states that an outstanding school is highly effective in “delivering outcomes that provide exceptionally well for all its pupils’ needs”.
Some 'recent' inspections date back a number of years because routine inspections are carried out at schools rated 'good' or below.
Outstanding schools in and around Cambridgeshire:
The Tydd St Mary Church of England Primary School
These Cambridgeshire schools are rated 'good':
Lionel Walden Primary School, Doddington
Neale-Wade Academy, March
March Child and Family Centre
Cromwell Community College, Chatteris
Manea Community Primary School
Coates Primary School
Mepal and Witcham Church of England Primary School
Cambian Home Tree School, Friday Bridge, Wisbech
The Old School House, Friday Bridge, Wisbech
Shelldene House School, Friday Bridge, Wisbech
Sir Harry Smith Community College, Whittlesey
Alderman Jacobs School, Whittlesey
Park Lane Primary & Nursery School, Whittlesey
These East Cambridgeshire schools are rated 'good'
Ely College
Isle of Ely Primary School
Ely St John's Community Primary School
Ely St Mary's CofE Junior School
Isleham Church of England Primary School
Millfield Primary School, Littleport
Soham Village College
St Andrew's CofE Primary School, Soham
Stretham Community Primary School
Wilburton CofE Primary School
Little Thetford CofE Primary School
Littleport Community Primary School
Robert Arkenstall Primary School, Haddenham
The Rackham Church of England Primary School, Witchford
The Shade Primary School, Soham
Witchford Village College