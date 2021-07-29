Published: 5:02 PM July 29, 2021 Updated: 5:06 PM July 29, 2021

There are just three outstanding schools in Cambridgeshire - two in Fenland and one in East Cambs - according to Ofsted inspectors.

Ofsted, or the Office for Standards in Education, inspects and rates all state schools, rating them either inadequate, requires improvement, good or outstanding.

Ofsted states that an outstanding school is highly effective in “delivering outcomes that provide exceptionally well for all its pupils’ needs”.

Some 'recent' inspections date back a number of years because routine inspections are carried out at schools rated 'good' or below.

Outstanding schools in and around Cambridgeshire:

Emneth Nursery School

The Tydd St Mary Church of England Primary School

Fordham CofE Primary School

These Cambridgeshire schools are rated 'good':

Lionel Walden Primary School, Doddington

Neale-Wade Academy, March

March Child and Family Centre

Cromwell Community College, Chatteris

Manea Community Primary School

Coates Primary School

Mepal and Witcham Church of England Primary School

Cambian Home Tree School, Friday Bridge, Wisbech

The Old School House, Friday Bridge, Wisbech

Shelldene House School, Friday Bridge, Wisbech

Sir Harry Smith Community College, Whittlesey

Alderman Jacobs School, Whittlesey

Park Lane Primary & Nursery School, Whittlesey





These East Cambridgeshire schools are rated 'good'

Ely College

Isle of Ely Primary School

Ely St John's Community Primary School

Ely St Mary's CofE Junior School

Isleham Church of England Primary School

Millfield Primary School, Littleport

Soham Village College

St Andrew's CofE Primary School, Soham

Stretham Community Primary School

Wilburton CofE Primary School

Little Thetford CofE Primary School

Littleport Community Primary School

Robert Arkenstall Primary School, Haddenham

The Rackham Church of England Primary School, Witchford

The Shade Primary School, Soham

Witchford Village College



