Parents are encouraged to apply for a place at their child's catchment school for a September 2022 start by Saturday January 15. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Images/File - Credit: PA

Parents with children in Cambridgeshire due to start at primary school this September must apply for a place before the end of this week.

Applications need to be completed and submitted by Saturday January 15. Online applications are encouraged.

Parents are also encouraged to apply for a place at their child’s catchment school to maximise the chances of obtaining a place.

It’s important that they apply to the correct council.

Cllr Bryony Goodliffe, chair of Cambridgeshire County Council’s children and young people’s committee, said: “Starting primary school is a significant stage of a child’s education.

"It's essential that the transition is as smooth and seamless as possible.

“An important part of that process is to apply for a place quickly and accurately, so I would urge parents to do that as soon as possible – and by January 15 at the latest.”

Children starting at primary or junior school will be notified about their school place on national offer day (April 19 2022).

Further details for Cambridgeshire school places can be found online.