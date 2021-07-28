News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
MP takes a tour of school’s £14m transformation

Louise Hepburn

Published: 3:42 PM July 28, 2021   
Steve Barclay, MP for North East Cambridgeshire, with Jane Horn, Executive Headteacher of Cromwell Community College

MP Steve Barclay with Jane Horn, Executive Headteacher at Cromwell Community College. - Credit: Supplied by Steve Barclay's office

Steve Barclay, the MP for North East Cambridgeshire, went to Cromwell Community College to find out how its £14m transformation is progressing.

The school will be the county’s first all-through school catering for youngsters aged between four and 18.

The reception class has now completed its first academic year and the college will continue to grow year-on-year as pupils progress.

In six years’ time, the site in Wenny Road, Chatteris, will offer education from pre-school to the end of secondary school.

During the visit, Executive Headteacher Jane Horn spoke about the transformation's progress and they also toured the new, purpose-built buildings.

The scheme includes an additional 12 secondary classrooms as well as science labs, sports pitches and play areas.

Mr Barclay said: “The new primary provision will help meet the increasing demand for school places in Chatteris and the surrounding areas.”

