Published: 3:42 PM July 28, 2021

MP Steve Barclay with Jane Horn, Executive Headteacher at Cromwell Community College. - Credit: Supplied by Steve Barclay's office

Steve Barclay, the MP for North East Cambridgeshire, went to Cromwell Community College to find out how its £14m transformation is progressing.

The school will be the county’s first all-through school catering for youngsters aged between four and 18.

The reception class has now completed its first academic year and the college will continue to grow year-on-year as pupils progress.

In six years’ time, the site in Wenny Road, Chatteris, will offer education from pre-school to the end of secondary school.

During the visit, Executive Headteacher Jane Horn spoke about the transformation's progress and they also toured the new, purpose-built buildings.

The scheme includes an additional 12 secondary classrooms as well as science labs, sports pitches and play areas.

Mr Barclay said: “The new primary provision will help meet the increasing demand for school places in Chatteris and the surrounding areas.”