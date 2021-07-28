MP takes a tour of school’s £14m transformation
- Credit: Supplied by Steve Barclay's office
Steve Barclay, the MP for North East Cambridgeshire, went to Cromwell Community College to find out how its £14m transformation is progressing.
The school will be the county’s first all-through school catering for youngsters aged between four and 18.
The reception class has now completed its first academic year and the college will continue to grow year-on-year as pupils progress.
In six years’ time, the site in Wenny Road, Chatteris, will offer education from pre-school to the end of secondary school.
During the visit, Executive Headteacher Jane Horn spoke about the transformation's progress and they also toured the new, purpose-built buildings.
The scheme includes an additional 12 secondary classrooms as well as science labs, sports pitches and play areas.
Mr Barclay said: “The new primary provision will help meet the increasing demand for school places in Chatteris and the surrounding areas.”
