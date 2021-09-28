Be a chorister for a day at Peterborough Cathedral
- Credit: Peterborough Cathedral
Students in Cambridgeshire that are in Year two are invited to attend a free event where they can experience a taste of what it’s like to be a Cathedral chorister.
The day, held at Peterborough Cathedral on Saturday October 9 from 10am-1:30pm, will include musical activities and a tour of the Cathedral, as well as the opportunity to meet some of the current choristers.
The children will sing at a short service in the Cathedral at the end of the session with parents and visitors invited.
A spokesperson for the Cathedral said: “’Be a chorister for a day’ is open to any child in Year two who would like to take part, but booking is essential.”
To book a place, contact Olivia Timms via music@peterborough-cathedral.org.uk or call 01733 355315.
“We will also be holding auditions in November for children in Year two to join the Cathedral choir in September 2022,” said the spokesperson.