Cambs Times > News > Education

Be a chorister for a day at Peterborough Cathedral

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 10:02 AM September 28, 2021    Updated: 10:10 AM September 28, 2021
Year two students in Cambridgeshire are invited to a day at Peterborough Cathedral.

Year two students in Cambridgeshire are invited to a day at Peterborough Cathedral that includes musical activities and a tour of the Cathedral. - Credit: Peterborough Cathedral

Students in Cambridgeshire that are in Year two are invited to attend a free event where they can experience a taste of what it’s like to be a Cathedral chorister.  

The day, held at Peterborough Cathedral on Saturday October 9 from 10am-1:30pm, will include musical activities and a tour of the Cathedral, as well as the opportunity to meet some of the current choristers. 

The children will sing at a short service in the Cathedral at the end of the session with parents and visitors invited. 

A spokesperson for the Cathedral said: “’Be a chorister for a day’ is open to any child in Year two who would like to take part, but booking is essential.” 

To book a place, contact Olivia Timms via music@peterborough-cathedral.org.uk or call 01733 355315. 

“We will also be holding auditions in November for children in Year two to join the Cathedral choir in September 2022,” said the spokesperson. 

Peterborough Cathedral
Peterborough News
Cambridgeshire

