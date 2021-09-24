Showcase status for Academy
- Credit: The Thomas Clarkson Academy
A Wisbech Academy has been awarded showcase status by technology giant Microsoft.
The Thomas Clarkson Academy is among a ‘prestigious’ group of schools around the world to be awarded.
It is one of around 50 in the country which exemplify the best of teaching among an elite group recognised by Microsoft for commitment and attainment in preparing students for the future.
“The school had to clear several hurdles to receive its accreditation," said director of digital technology, Dr Trevor Jones.
"This included demonstrating the use of Microsoft solutions within innovative technology."
You may also want to watch:
"It will ensure students have the skills needed in future workplaces."
The award is shared with the wider community which supports the academy in its aspirations.
Most Read
- 1 Motorcyclist dies in A141 crash
- 2 Man arrested after suspected drink or drug-fuelled A141 crash
- 3 A141 closed after motorcycle crash
- 4 47-home estate 'beggars belief' says councillor
- 5 Former mayor Aigars Balsevics must wait for verdict on pub fate
- 6 Mayor's ‘hop-on hop-off' public travel revolution
- 7 Malaysian-style Fens home leaves Grand Designs viewers in awe
- 8 Drug free, drink free BMW driver crashes into wall
- 9 Community fridge welcomes surplus food from farmers
- 10 Former mayor begins court battle to retain pub
Parents and friends donated a range of devices to the academy during the pandemic, ensuring everyone had the access they needed whilst lessons were remote.