Showcase status for Academy

Katie Woodcock

Published: 2:18 PM September 24, 2021    Updated: 2:19 PM September 24, 2021
The Thomas Clarkson Academy has been awarded the 'prestigious' status of showcase school by tech giant Microsoft. 

The Thomas Clarkson Academy has been awarded the 'prestigious' status of showcase school by tech giant Microsoft. From left: Students Alex Bartram and Ellie-Shae Williams with Kirstie Smith (Head of Social Sciences and MIEE), Matt Dobbing (Senior Vice Principal and MIEE), Richard Scott (Principal), Dr Trevor Jones (Director of Digital Technology and MIEE), students Ellie Smith andJj De-Freitas-Welsh. - Credit: The Thomas Clarkson Academy

A Wisbech Academy has been awarded showcase status by technology giant Microsoft. 

The Thomas Clarkson Academy is among a ‘prestigious’ group of schools around the world to be awarded.

It is one of around 50 in the country which exemplify the best of teaching among an elite group recognised by Microsoft for commitment and attainment in preparing students for the future. 

“The school had to clear several hurdles to receive its accreditation," said director of digital technology, Dr Trevor Jones.

"This included demonstrating the use of Microsoft solutions within innovative technology."

"It will ensure students have the skills needed in future workplaces."

The award is shared with the wider community which supports the academy in its aspirations. 

Parents and friends donated a range of devices to the academy during the pandemic, ensuring everyone had the access they needed whilst lessons were remote. 

