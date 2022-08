Jasleen Kaur (right) moved to the UK while in Year 10 and had to learn English alongside her GCSE subjects when she arrived at the Wisbech school two years ago. Pictured left is Sarah West. - Credit: TCA

Students at Thomas Clarkson Academy (TCA) are basking in the triumph of their GCSE results, but perhaps none more so than Jasleen Kaur.

Jasleen moved to the UK while in Year 10 and had to learn English alongside her GCSE subjects when she arrived at the Wisbech school two years ago.

The 16-year-old arrived from Spain and showed much progress in a short period of time.

Her grades, which she found out on August 25, included two nines, four eights, three sevens and a distinction.

“I am very happy, it’s better than I wished,” said Jasleen.

Jasleen will move into TCA’s sixth form to study maths, biology and chemistry with the aim of a long-term career in biochemistry.

Teacher Sarah West was one of Jasleen’s form tutors and said she had worked “incredibly hard” at the academy and deserved huge praise for her achievements.

Other top achievers were Sofia Reeves, with seven grade nines and two eights, while Sophie Tjurina secured six nines, two eights, two Distinction*s and a six.

They were joined by Aukse Janusauskaite with three nines, three eights and three sevens; Gvido Malinouskis with one nine, four eights, one Distinction*, two sevens, one six and a Merit.

Skaiste Tlembetovaite achieved one nine, four eights, four sevens and a Merit.

Richard Scott, principal at TCA, said: “Since the start of the pandemic, this year’s group has shown remarkable perseverance, diligence and dedication to their studies despite the significant disruption to their learning.

“The hard work of the students and the support and care shown by our staff to deliver high quality learning has paid off, and is reflected in the results, which are our best ever.”

Other notable achievements include:

Reicel Bieksaite: one nine, one seven, two sixes, three fives and a four.

Monika Sabaliauskaite: one nine, one Distinction*, one eight, three sevens and four sixes.

Owen Craine: one eight, one Distinction, six sevens and a six.

Kiah Jones: two eights, four sevens and three sixes.

Artjoms Vasiljevs: one grade nine, two sevens, a Distinction, two sixes, one five and a Merit.

There were also a number of students who overcame personal barriers, including Scarlett Marr and Sophie O’Neill who have both been accepted into TCA’s sixth form.

Mr Scott added: “The results our students have achieved are an absolute credit to them, our teachers and the whole school community.”