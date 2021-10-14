News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
School ‘overwhelmed’ by response to harvest collection

Katie Woodcock

Published: 4:52 PM October 14, 2021    Updated: 4:53 PM October 14, 2021
Pupils at Thomas Eaton Primary Academy donated 114.4 kilos of food to March foodbank after a successful harvest collection.

Staff at a school in Wimblington have been ‘overwhelmed’ by the response to their harvest collection for March foodbank. 

Thomas Eaton Primary Academy usually hold a harvest festival event with members of the school community. 

Due to Covid restrictions, this was unable to happen, so staff decided to run a harvest collection where donations would go to March foodbank, benefiting families in the area. 

Assistant Headteacher, Nicola Webb, said: “Parents and carers were extremely generous in donating items which were on the food banks’ ‘wish list' such as shampoo, tinned meat and custard.

“The donations increased in the week leading up to the harvest date and we were overwhelmed by the response." 

Pupils at Thomas Eaton Primary Academy donated 114.4 kilos of food to March food bank after a successful harvest collection.

Pupils at Thomas Eaton Primary Academy helped pack the food up ready for it to be taken to March foodbank.

Pupils at Thomas Eaton Primary Academy donated 114.4 kilos of food to March food bank after a successful harvest collection.

Gerry Atkin, a representative for March foodbank collected the donations from the school and took to the foodbank to be weighed. 

“The total was 114.4 kilos which we believe is a magnificent effort,” said Nicola. 

Pupils at Thomas Eaton Primary Academy helped pack the food up ready for it to be taken to March foodbank.

Pupils at Thomas Eaton Primary Academy donated 114.4 kilos of food to March food bank after a successful harvest collection.

