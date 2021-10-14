Published: 4:52 PM October 14, 2021 Updated: 4:53 PM October 14, 2021

Pupils at Thomas Eaton Primary Academy donated 114.4 kilos of food to March foodbank after a successful harvest collection. - Credit: Thomas Eaton Primary Academy

Staff at a school in Wimblington have been ‘overwhelmed’ by the response to their harvest collection for March foodbank.

Thomas Eaton Primary Academy usually hold a harvest festival event with members of the school community.

Due to Covid restrictions, this was unable to happen, so staff decided to run a harvest collection where donations would go to March foodbank, benefiting families in the area.

Assistant Headteacher, Nicola Webb, said: “Parents and carers were extremely generous in donating items which were on the food banks’ ‘wish list' such as shampoo, tinned meat and custard.

“The donations increased in the week leading up to the harvest date and we were overwhelmed by the response."

Pupils at Thomas Eaton Primary Academy donated 114.4 kilos of food to March foodbank after a successful harvest collection. - Credit: Thomas Eaton Primary Academy

Pupils at Thomas Eaton Primary Academy helped pack the food up ready for it to be taken to March foodbank. - Credit: Thomas Eaton Primary Academy

Pupils at Thomas Eaton Primary Academy donated 114.4 kilos of food to March foodbank after a successful harvest collection. - Credit: Thomas Eaton Primary Academy

You may also want to watch:

Gerry Atkin, a representative for March foodbank collected the donations from the school and took to the foodbank to be weighed.

“The total was 114.4 kilos which we believe is a magnificent effort,” said Nicola.

Pupils at Thomas Eaton Primary Academy helped pack the food up ready for it to be taken to March foodbank. - Credit: Thomas Eaton Primary Academy

Pupils at Thomas Eaton Primary Academy donated 114.4 kilos of food to March foodbank after a successful harvest collection. - Credit: Thomas Eaton Primary Academy



