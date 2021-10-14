School ‘overwhelmed’ by response to harvest collection
- Credit: Thomas Eaton Primary Academy
Staff at a school in Wimblington have been ‘overwhelmed’ by the response to their harvest collection for March foodbank.
Thomas Eaton Primary Academy usually hold a harvest festival event with members of the school community.
Due to Covid restrictions, this was unable to happen, so staff decided to run a harvest collection where donations would go to March foodbank, benefiting families in the area.
Assistant Headteacher, Nicola Webb, said: “Parents and carers were extremely generous in donating items which were on the food banks’ ‘wish list' such as shampoo, tinned meat and custard.
“The donations increased in the week leading up to the harvest date and we were overwhelmed by the response."
Gerry Atkin, a representative for March foodbank collected the donations from the school and took to the foodbank to be weighed.
“The total was 114.4 kilos which we believe is a magnificent effort,” said Nicola.
