Two Fenland schools revealed as hardest to get into
Hannah Brown
- Credit: Archant
The hardest primary schools to gain a place in Cambridgeshire have been revealed.
And two of those schools are in Fenland.
The list includes Peckover primary school at Wisbech and Park Lane Primary and Nursery School, Whittlesey
Primary school preference data from Cambridgeshire County Council shows which schools were the most popular with parents and had more first place applications than spaces available.
Parents of children due to start primary school in September next year are currently able to apply for a place, and can apply for three schools in order of preference.
Applications opened on September 10, and the deadline is January 15, 2022. Parents will then get an offer of a place on April 19, 2022.
In Cambridgeshire, the University of Cambridge Primary School is the hardest school to enrol a child at.
It received 151 first place preferences for children to start in September 2021, while the school only had an intake of 90 spaces available.
In total, 53 schools in the county received over or the same number of first preference applications, compared to the number of children the schools could accept.
When a school is oversubscribed, an oversubscription criterion is used to consider the applications and these can differ from school to school.
Here is a breakdown of the top 10 primary schools that were the hardest to get children into in Cambridgeshire:
University of Cambridge Primary School, Cambridge
Spinney Primary School, Cherry Hinton, Cambridge
Fourfields Community Primary School, Yaxley
St Alban’s Primary School, Cambridge
Ridgefield Primary School, Cambridge
Trumpington Park Primary, Trumpington, Cambridge
Peckover Primary School, Wisbech
(Rated good by Ofsted, this primary school received 76 first preference applications and had 60 spaces available).
Park Lane Primary and Nursery School, Whittlesey
(Rated good by Ofsted, the school received 75 first preference applications, and had 60 places available).
Middlefield Primary Academy, St Neots
(Rated outstanding by Ofsted, the primary school had 44 first preference applications, and had 30 spaces available).
Godmanchester Bridge Academy, Godmanchester
(Rated good by Ofsted, this school received 38 first preference applications and had 25 places available).