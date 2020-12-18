Published: 11:24 AM December 18, 2020 Updated: 11:31 AM December 18, 2020

Park Lane Primary School reigned supreme in the Whittlesey schools sports quiz, which finished this month. - Credit: Park Lane Primary School

Schools across a Fenland town fought in a battle of the brainiest in a bid to become sports quiz champions.

Pupils from four primary schools in Whittlesey and Coates took part in the tournament throughout November until December 5.

Two children from Alderman Jacobs, New Road, Park Lane and Coates primary schools progressed into the knockout stage, broadcast live on Fenland Youth Radio, as Park Lane's Freddie reigned supreme.

Both children received certificates for their achievements on behalf of organisers Rob Litten, executive headteacher at Park Lane Primary School, with Janette Bowden handing over the winning shield.

A spokesperson for Fenland Youth Radio said: “The Whittlesey Sports Association were grateful of the support of BGL, Healthy Fenland and the Peterborough & Fenland Referee Development Scheme.”