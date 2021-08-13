A step-by-step guide to help you secure an apprenticeship after leaving school

Promotion

Published: 4:24 PM August 13, 2021

Apprenticeships are a mix of real-world training and study, helping you to gain the qualification and skills you need to progress in your career or study at university. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The results are in, and whether you’ve got the grades you expected or not, there are plenty of doors open to you. The question is which one should you take?

To help you find out, we chat with Judith Cutts from Cambridge Regional College, who reveals the next steps you can take to enter the world of work through the apprenticeship route and set you on the right path for your future.

Step 1: Explore your options and select a route that works for you

Everyone is different and enjoys learning in vastly varied ways, which is why you need to consider all your options. You could continue on to A-levels if you've just finished GCSEs, go on to college and study a vocational programme or apply for an apprenticeship.

Anyone over 16, that’s not in full-time education, has the entry grades and is eligible to work in England, can apply for an apprenticeship. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Apprenticeships are well-suited to those that want to get out of the classroom and head straight into employment. You can get paid while you learn, gain invaluable insight and real-life experience. It’s a brilliant mix of on-the-job training and study.

We always have lots of different apprenticeship vacancies on offer from employers recruiting across the region, which could be in programmes like digital marketing, construction, business and management, hair and beauty, hospitality and catering, and social and health care.

Apprenticeships can be studied from Levels 2 to 5. You can earn the qualifications you need to progress in your chosen career or study at university. Anyone over 16, that’s not in full-time education, has the entry grades and is eligible to work in England, can apply for an apprenticeship.

Step 2: Be proactive

Looking for an apprenticeship is essentially like searching for a job. You will first need to secure a position with an employer that you can learn and train with. We work with over 1000 employers nationally and locally, and assist them in hiring their next apprentice. You can look at the latest job vacancies in the region on our website or sign up for job alerts to help you stay up-to-date.

If you already have an employer in mind, try searching their website or getting in touch to see if they have any opportunities.

You can also become an apprentice if you’re currently working. Speak to your employer about the possibility of turning your current position into an apprenticeship. Employers may be able to access grants and funding to support the apprenticeship. It provides a great way to help hardworking employees progress further. Our dedicated team can help your company set up the apprenticeships and offer the guidance you need.

Step 3: Write an up-to-date CV and cover letter

GCSE and A-level results advice cafes are running at CRC's Huntingdon and Cambridge campuses to offer students the support and guidance they need. - Credit: CRC

Securing an apprenticeship is a lot like applying for a job. You’ll need to have an up-to-date CV you can hand to employers, or use in application forms, that contains your work experience, education, and relevant skills. It’s best to write an accompanying cover letter to introduce yourself and explain why you’ll be good at the job. We offer CV writing advice to help you stand out and make a good first impression.

Step 4: Prepare for your interview

Research the organisation before your interview and consider what relevant experience you possess. Don't forget transferable skills, even if you've not done the job before think about time shown you may have shown skills in other ways. This will help ease your nerves and will show your interest and commitment to the job, which employers like to see.

Step 5: Plan your timetable

Ensure you have the availability to dedicate to the apprenticeship. You’ll work a minimum of 30 hours per week, and will need to sign a contract of employment. Most apprenticeships last a minimum of 12 months.

Cambridge Regional College offers many apprentice opportunities including digital marketing, construction, business, hair and beauty, hospitality, social care and more. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

You may also need to attend one day of college a week, depending on the programme you choose. 20 per cent of your apprenticeship involves off the job training where you’ll develop your skills, knowledge and training. Your performance will be reviewed monthly to assess your progress, set new goals and encourage you to challenge yourself.

Step 6: Find the advice you need

Our apprenticeship team can answer any questions you may have, help you find the right placement for you and assist with your application. You can book a free apprenticeship advice appointment to discuss your options. There are currently over 50 apprenticeship vacancies throughout the East of England, and more are added daily.

We are also running Advice Cafes until September 3, 2021 that you can visit or call for support and advice.

To find out more visit camre.ac.uk, call 01223 418778 or email training@camre.ac.uk.