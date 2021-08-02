Published: 3:52 PM August 2, 2021 Updated: 4:49 PM August 2, 2021

Despite the heavy rain, Steve Barclay joined Chatteris Councillors Ann Hay and Ian Benny, Fenland District Council Leader Chris Boden, Mayor Nik Johnson and Cromwell Community College and Neale-Wade Academy Principals Jane and Graham Horn at the construction site on Friday (July 30) - Credit: Facebook/Steve Barclay

The construction of a £3.16 million apprenticeship facility in Chatteris has begun with formal sod cutting.

The new facility at Stainless Metalcraft is due to be completed by spring 2022 and will provide between 80-130 apprenticeships each year.

Apprentices will become equipped to find good careers in the local economy and help businesses meet their skills needs, including at Stainless Metalcraft.

Despite the heavy rain, Steve Barclay joined in on what was ‘a very happy event’ with Chatteris Councillors Anne Hay and Ian Benny and Fenland District Council Leader Chris Boden.

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson and Cromwell Community College and Neale-Wade Academy Principals Jane and Graham Horn also attended.

Steve said: “Skills training and apprenticeships are more important than ever as we recover from the pandemic and level up across the country.

“Commercial director Martin Lawrence and the whole team at Metalcraft have done an amazing job in developing apprenticeships over the years.

Spades have hit the ground at Stainless Metalcraft to mark the start of the build for its new training school helping young people into great careers. From left Cllr Chris Boden, leader of Fenland District Council, Steve Barclay, MP for North East Cambridgeshire, and Mayor Dr Nik Johnson. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

“Alongside the new £14 million investment at the Cromwell College in Chatteris which I visited earlier this month, it is a big step forward in developing talent in Chatteris and across North East Cambridgeshire.

The training centre at the Honeysome Road site will be funded by a £3.16m grant from the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority Local Growth Fund received last year.

The training facility is part of a longer-term ambition to create an advanced manufacturing innovation launchpad in Chatteris.

It is also aligned with the aim of the Combined Authority’s Local Industrial Strategy aim to promote growth in the sector.

Construction at an apprenticeship facility in Chatteris has started with formal sod cutting. From left Cllr Chris Boden, leader of Fenland District Council, Steve Barclay, MP for North East Cambridgeshire, Martin Lawrence, Commercial Director, Stainless Metalcraft, and Mayor Dr Nik Johnson. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson said: “It was fantastic to see the start of works for a training school which will bring benefits to Chatteris and the region for years to come.

“This centre will help one of the Combined Authority’s priority industry sectors continue to thrive into the 21st Century.”

Martin Lawrence, commercial director at Stainless Metalcraft said: “As recipients of the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for creating opportunity through social mobility, we’re committed to creating rewarding, long-term careers in the local area.

“This training school will play a key part in realising that vision.”