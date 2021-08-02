Work starts on £3.16m apprenticeship training school
- Credit: Facebook/Steve Barclay
The construction of a £3.16 million apprenticeship facility in Chatteris has begun with formal sod cutting.
The new facility at Stainless Metalcraft is due to be completed by spring 2022 and will provide between 80-130 apprenticeships each year.
Apprentices will become equipped to find good careers in the local economy and help businesses meet their skills needs, including at Stainless Metalcraft.
Despite the heavy rain, Steve Barclay joined in on what was ‘a very happy event’ with Chatteris Councillors Anne Hay and Ian Benny and Fenland District Council Leader Chris Boden.
Mayor Dr Nik Johnson and Cromwell Community College and Neale-Wade Academy Principals Jane and Graham Horn also attended.
You may also want to watch:
Steve said: “Skills training and apprenticeships are more important than ever as we recover from the pandemic and level up across the country.
“Commercial director Martin Lawrence and the whole team at Metalcraft have done an amazing job in developing apprenticeships over the years.
Most Read
- 1 Pub closes as owners decide not to sell
- 2 Customers report summerhouse builder to fraud investigators
- 3 Yard sale raises over £1,400 from second annual event
- 4 Theatre group stalwart steps down after nine years
- 5 Work starts on £3.16m apprenticeship training school
- 6 Father murders daughter’s ex-partner in 'frenzied' multiple knife attack
- 7 Residents told 'not to approach' illegal encampment
- 8 Health chief’s stark warning: ‘The virus doesn’t care we changed the rules’
- 9 Town rallies in fight for new hospital
- 10 Medieval pottery unearthed at Cambs campsite
“Alongside the new £14 million investment at the Cromwell College in Chatteris which I visited earlier this month, it is a big step forward in developing talent in Chatteris and across North East Cambridgeshire.
The training centre at the Honeysome Road site will be funded by a £3.16m grant from the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority Local Growth Fund received last year.
The training facility is part of a longer-term ambition to create an advanced manufacturing innovation launchpad in Chatteris.
It is also aligned with the aim of the Combined Authority’s Local Industrial Strategy aim to promote growth in the sector.
Mayor Dr Nik Johnson said: “It was fantastic to see the start of works for a training school which will bring benefits to Chatteris and the region for years to come.
“This centre will help one of the Combined Authority’s priority industry sectors continue to thrive into the 21st Century.”
Martin Lawrence, commercial director at Stainless Metalcraft said: “As recipients of the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for creating opportunity through social mobility, we’re committed to creating rewarding, long-term careers in the local area.
“This training school will play a key part in realising that vision.”