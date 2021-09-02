Student's play writing success in national competition
A young playwright is experiencing a taste of London’s top stages after his work was recognised by judges at the National Theatre.
Marshland High School student, Xiang Lin, of Wisbech was long-listed as part of the theatre’s annual playwrighting competition for young enthusiasts aged 14 to 19.
Literacy lead at the school, Joe Clark, said: “It was fabulous news that Xiang’s work had made it that far in this prestigious competition.
“It’s a huge achievement and we are all incredibly proud of him.”
Xiang’s play, Musically Inflicted, was chosen from a total of 400 entries from 74 schools and colleges.
He is hoping to have a musical future after learning to play both the guitar and the piano.
“I really wasn’t expecting it,” said Xiang.
“Writing is something I would like to do, but when I leave school, I want to pursue a career in music if I can.”