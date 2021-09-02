Published: 2:10 PM September 2, 2021 Updated: 2:11 PM September 2, 2021

Xiang Lin (L) and his certificate after he was long-listed as part of the National Theatre's annual playwrighting competition. Literacy lead at Marshland High School, Joe Clark (R), is pictured with Xiang. - Credit: Marshland High School

A young playwright is experiencing a taste of London’s top stages after his work was recognised by judges at the National Theatre.

Marshland High School student, Xiang Lin, of Wisbech was long-listed as part of the theatre’s annual playwrighting competition for young enthusiasts aged 14 to 19.

Literacy lead at the school, Joe Clark, said: “It was fabulous news that Xiang’s work had made it that far in this prestigious competition.

“It’s a huge achievement and we are all incredibly proud of him.”

Xiang’s play, Musically Inflicted, was chosen from a total of 400 entries from 74 schools and colleges.

He is hoping to have a musical future after learning to play both the guitar and the piano.

“I really wasn’t expecting it,” said Xiang.

“Writing is something I would like to do, but when I leave school, I want to pursue a career in music if I can.”