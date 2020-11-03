Eight-year-old to donate hair as thank-you to charity that made wig for friend who has cancer

Eight-year-old Effie May, of Doddington, is having her very long hair cut so she can donate it to The Little Princess Trust, a charity that made a wig for her friend Isla Mcnulty when she was undergoing cancer treatment. She is pictured with Isla. Picture: FAMILY Archant

An eight-year-old girl from Doddington who will donate her “very long hair” to charity has nearly doubled her fundraising target, having been inspired by a friend’s cancer treatment.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Eight-year-old Effie May, of Doddington, is having her very long hair cut so she can donate it to The Little Princess Trust, a charity that made a wig for her friend Isla Mcnulty when she was undergoing cancer treatment. Picture: FAMILY Eight-year-old Effie May, of Doddington, is having her very long hair cut so she can donate it to The Little Princess Trust, a charity that made a wig for her friend Isla Mcnulty when she was undergoing cancer treatment. Picture: FAMILY

Effie May, who is losing her locks for The Little Princess Trust because her friend Isla Mcnulty received a wig from the charity, set up a fundraising page with the aim of raising £250. However, she has already reached £470.

Her mum, Emma Johnson, said: “As most of my friends know my eight-year-old daughter Effie May has very long hair. In fact it’s never been cut apart from one trim in all that time!

“It seemed a shame to get it all cut off without doing something worthwhile after growing it for so long.

You may also want to watch:

“Effie May’s good friend Isla McNulty recently received a wig from Little Princess Trust. Effie May thought this such a kind gesture and wanted to say thank you to the charity.

MORE: Brave Brownie, Isla the Smiler, awarded ‘guiding star’ after brain tumour diagnosis

“So tonight, Effie May is getting her hair cut really short and donating it. We would also like to ask if anyone would like to donate to the charity as it costs a lot to make these wigs.”

The Little Princess Trust, founded in memory of 5-year-old Hannah Tarplee, supplies real-hair wigs available, free of charge, to children and young people up to the age of 24, who have lost their hair through cancer treatment or other illnesses.

Visit the Effie May’s fundraiser for The Little Princess Trust Facebook page to donate.

