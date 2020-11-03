Advanced search

Eight-year-old to donate hair as thank-you to charity that made wig for friend who has cancer

PUBLISHED: 12:21 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:34 03 November 2020

Eight-year-old Effie May, of Doddington, is having her very long hair cut so she can donate it to The Little Princess Trust, a charity that made a wig for her friend Isla Mcnulty when she was undergoing cancer treatment. She is pictured with Isla. Picture: FAMILY

Eight-year-old Effie May, of Doddington, is having her very long hair cut so she can donate it to The Little Princess Trust, a charity that made a wig for her friend Isla Mcnulty when she was undergoing cancer treatment. She is pictured with Isla. Picture: FAMILY

Archant

An eight-year-old girl from Doddington who will donate her “very long hair” to charity has nearly doubled her fundraising target, having been inspired by a friend’s cancer treatment.

Eight-year-old Effie May, of Doddington, is having her very long hair cut so she can donate it to The Little Princess Trust, a charity that made a wig for her friend Isla Mcnulty when she was undergoing cancer treatment. Picture: FAMILY Eight-year-old Effie May, of Doddington, is having her very long hair cut so she can donate it to The Little Princess Trust, a charity that made a wig for her friend Isla Mcnulty when she was undergoing cancer treatment. Picture: FAMILY

Effie May, who is losing her locks for The Little Princess Trust because her friend Isla Mcnulty received a wig from the charity, set up a fundraising page with the aim of raising £250. However, she has already reached £470.

Her mum, Emma Johnson, said: “As most of my friends know my eight-year-old daughter Effie May has very long hair. In fact it’s never been cut apart from one trim in all that time!

“It seemed a shame to get it all cut off without doing something worthwhile after growing it for so long.

You may also want to watch:

“Effie May’s good friend Isla McNulty recently received a wig from Little Princess Trust. Effie May thought this such a kind gesture and wanted to say thank you to the charity.

MORE: Brave Brownie, Isla the Smiler, awarded ‘guiding star’ after brain tumour diagnosis

“So tonight, Effie May is getting her hair cut really short and donating it. We would also like to ask if anyone would like to donate to the charity as it costs a lot to make these wigs.”

The Little Princess Trust, founded in memory of 5-year-old Hannah Tarplee, supplies real-hair wigs available, free of charge, to children and young people up to the age of 24, who have lost their hair through cancer treatment or other illnesses.

Visit the Effie May’s fundraiser for The Little Princess Trust Facebook page to donate.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Driver taken to hospital following collision in Chatteris town centre

Emergency services attended the scene of a crash in Chatteris this morning. Pictures: Cambs Times reader / Policing Fenland

Victim’s body set alight and wheeled across town after being beaten to death

Mindaugas Arlauskas (left) was killed and his body set alight. Tomas Lazdauskas (centre) admitted manslaughter. Donatas Umbrasas (right) admitted murder.

Shop Local: ‘I’m mainly a one-man band, and it’s tough’

Sarah Sellers (pictured), owner of Sarah at Brian�s, admitted that business has been slow since lockdown, but is determined to pull through. Picture: IAN CARTER

Car rolls into garden as collision blocks bridge

Emergency services were called to deal with a collision at Boots Bridge, Manea. The B1093 Manea Road from the traffic lights on the A141 was closed. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Couple decide on Saturday to marry ahead of lockdown - and 24 hours later they do just that

Jo and Mathew get married at break neck speed after arranging the wedding in 24hrs so they could be married before lockdown, Witcham, Ely Sunday 01 November 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Driver taken to hospital following collision in Chatteris town centre

Emergency services attended the scene of a crash in Chatteris this morning. Pictures: Cambs Times reader / Policing Fenland

Victim’s body set alight and wheeled across town after being beaten to death

Mindaugas Arlauskas (left) was killed and his body set alight. Tomas Lazdauskas (centre) admitted manslaughter. Donatas Umbrasas (right) admitted murder.

Shop Local: ‘I’m mainly a one-man band, and it’s tough’

Sarah Sellers (pictured), owner of Sarah at Brian�s, admitted that business has been slow since lockdown, but is determined to pull through. Picture: IAN CARTER

Car rolls into garden as collision blocks bridge

Emergency services were called to deal with a collision at Boots Bridge, Manea. The B1093 Manea Road from the traffic lights on the A141 was closed. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Couple decide on Saturday to marry ahead of lockdown - and 24 hours later they do just that

Jo and Mathew get married at break neck speed after arranging the wedding in 24hrs so they could be married before lockdown, Witcham, Ely Sunday 01 November 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Latest from the Cambs Times

County council provides light relief to A142 improvements after listening to public opinion

Here's the proposed new lay-out of the A142 access into Lancaster Way business park, Ely, that councillors will vote on. Picture; CAMBS CC

Lockdown halts grassroots football across Cambridgeshire for a second time as all action is suspended

The FA have confirmed that all ‘non-elite’ football, including grassroots football, will be suspended from Thursday until at least December 2 due to new lockdown measures for England imposed by the government. Picture: PEXELS

Eight-year-old to donate hair as thank-you to charity that made wig for friend who has cancer

Eight-year-old Effie May, of Doddington, is having her very long hair cut so she can donate it to The Little Princess Trust, a charity that made a wig for her friend Isla Mcnulty when she was undergoing cancer treatment. She is pictured with Isla. Picture: FAMILY

Remembrance Day display to ‘commemorate the fallen’ pops up in café window

The Remembrance Day display was created by the March Can’t Sing Choir, 20Twenty Productions and Panini’s café in March. Picture: David Pye

Santa’s Grotto opening delayed until December 5 due to Covid-19 lockdown

Skylark Garden Centre will remain open during the Covid-19 lockdown � but its caf� will remain closed and there will be no Santa�s Grotto until December. Picture: BART WOODBINE/SKYLARK GARDEN CENTRE