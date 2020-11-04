Gallery

Hair today, gone tomorrow: How eight-year-old helped cancer charity

Eight-year-old Effie May, of Doddington, had her very long hair cut at Tessa's Hair so she can donate it to The Little Princess Trust, a charity that made a wig for her friend Isla Mcnulty when she was undergoing cancer treatment. She is pictured with Tessa after the cut. Picture: FAMILY Archant

An eight-year-old girl from Doddington who will donate her “very long hair” to charity has tripled her fundraising target, having been inspired by a friend’s cancer treatment.

Effie May, who lost her locks for The Little Princess Trust because her friend Isla Mcnulty received a wig from the charity, set up a fundraising page with the aim of raising £250. However, she has already reached £760.

Her mum, Emma Johnson, said: “As most of my friends know my eight-year-old daughter Effie May has very long hair. In fact it’s never been cut apart from one trim in all that time!

“It seemed a shame to get it all cut off without doing something worthwhile after growing it for so long.

“Effie May’s good friend Isla McNulty recently received a wig from Little Princess Trust. Effie May thought this such a kind gesture and wanted to say thank you to the charity.

Effie May had her hair cut at Tessa’s Hair Design and it was her first time in a hairdressers chair. Tessa also donated the money it would have cost to Effie’s fundraiser.

Effie May said: “I miss my hair but will get used to it. It was for such a good reason and I’m glad I made a difference.”

The Little Princess Trust, founded in memory of 5-year-old Hannah Tarplee, supplies real-hair wigs available, free of charge, to children and young people up to the age of 24, who have lost their hair through cancer treatment or other illnesses.

Visit the Effie May's fundraiser for The Little Princess Trust Facebook page to donate.


















































