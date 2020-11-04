Advanced search

Hair today, gone tomorrow: How eight-year-old helped cancer charity

PUBLISHED: 12:42 04 November 2020

Eight-year-old Effie May, of Doddington, had her very long hair cut at Tessa's Hair so she can donate it to The Little Princess Trust, a charity that made a wig for her friend Isla Mcnulty when she was undergoing cancer treatment. She is pictured with Tessa after the cut. Picture: FAMILY

An eight-year-old girl from Doddington who will donate her “very long hair” to charity has tripled her fundraising target, having been inspired by a friend’s cancer treatment.

Effie May, who lost her locks for The Little Princess Trust because her friend Isla Mcnulty received a wig from the charity, set up a fundraising page with the aim of raising £250. However, she has already reached £760.

Her mum, Emma Johnson, said: “As most of my friends know my eight-year-old daughter Effie May has very long hair. In fact it’s never been cut apart from one trim in all that time!

“It seemed a shame to get it all cut off without doing something worthwhile after growing it for so long.

“Effie May’s good friend Isla McNulty recently received a wig from Little Princess Trust. Effie May thought this such a kind gesture and wanted to say thank you to the charity.

Effie May had her hair cut at Tessa’s Hair Design and it was her first time in a hairdressers chair. Tessa also donated the money it would have cost to Effie’s fundraiser.

Effie May said: “I miss my hair but will get used to it. It was for such a good reason and I’m glad I made a difference.”

The Little Princess Trust, founded in memory of 5-year-old Hannah Tarplee, supplies real-hair wigs available, free of charge, to children and young people up to the age of 24, who have lost their hair through cancer treatment or other illnesses.

