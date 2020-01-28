Inspirational Fen woman to take on 'Spinathon' for EIGHT HOURS on exercise bike in aid of charity

An inspirational Fen woman is gearing up to take part in an eight-hour 'spinathon' on an exercise bike in aid of charity.

Dawn Oldale (pictured) is taking part in an eight-hour spinning session in aid of charity. Picture: Facebook/Dawn Oldale Dawn Oldale (pictured) is taking part in an eight-hour spinning session in aid of charity. Picture: Facebook/Dawn Oldale

Dawn Oldale of Doddington is giving the gruelling task a go on Saturday, February 1 at the village hall in aid of The Migraine Trust charity.

Ms Oldale sufferers herself with hemiplegic migraine, which involves a temporary weakness on one side of her body as part of her migraine attack, in addition to head pain.

Ms Oldale said: "The reason I'm doing this is to raise awareness of migraine. This is a debilitating condition, raising awareness and giving support will hopefully help others.

"Molly, my daughter, had an attack just a few days ago. She also suffers with hemiplegic migraine attacks, which breaks my heart, and to think I'm able to help others means so much to me."

Dawn will be supported by a large team around her. Her best friend Zoe Houldsworth will be spinning with her, along with Tony Raine and Wayne Marshall, who are both spinning instructors at the George Campbell Leisure Centre in March.

It was Tony who encouraged Dawn to taken on the challenge in the first place.

She added: "He [Tony] has been my drive to get me to a level where I'm able to even think of doing this eight-hour spin. He's my rockstar of spinning and has become a very good friend."

While several of Dawn's other friends will be holding a Zumbathon in Doddington Village Hall as she spins. She has also received a generous donation from Andy Cornwell, manager of the George Campbell Leisure Centre, who has donated the spinning bikes.

Gus Baldwin, chief executive of The Migraine Trust, said: "We are in awe and so grateful to Dawn and her team for undertaking this amazing Spinathon to help people affected by migraine.

"She is an inspiration and as she herself knows, migraine is debilitating and painful and affects many aspects of a person's life.

"Not only are they raising vital funds that will help support people with migraine and fund crucial migraine research, they are raising awareness of this often misunderstood brain disease.

"We wish them well on Saturday and a very long rest afterwards."

To donate, visit Dawn's Facebook fundraiser post. For more information on The Migraine Trust charity, visit: www.migrainetrust.org