A father from Whittlesey has "changed his life beyond recognition" after losing eight stone in two years.

Chris Brudenell, 41, has dropped from 24 stone to an impressive 16 stone since July 2017.

He is now set to take on the Royal Parks Half Marathon this October to raise money for the stillbirth and neonatal death charity (SANDS) after one his friends lost their child at just 30 weeks.

Prior to weight loss Chris was in a negative spiral of eating to feel happy but was left guilty after he had overeaten.

It was on his 39th birthday in June 2017 that Chris decided he needed to make a change.

"I really didn't want to enter my 40s being so unhappy with my size", he said.

"I'd run out of excuses as to why I couldn't do it and also the realisation hit me that it was only going to get harder as I got older."

He continued: "I got to the point in my life where I was eating to try and make myself feel happy, but it just didn't work.

"I was a full-time dad to my kids and when they both went to school I felt like I didn't really have much purpose.

"That's when the secret eating would take place. I'd stop in the shop to buy a pack of biscuits and eating them all before collecting the children from school."

Chris suffers from high blood pressure as a result of his obesity and has a history of heart conditions in his family.

He was told that he could have a stroke if he didn't lose weight.

"The first thing that entered my head was the possibility of one day not seeing my daughter's wedding day and giving her away," he added.

To shed the pounds Chris joined MAN v FAT Football, a football league only for men who want to lose weight.

He has even abseiled down Peterborough Cathedral and done a tandem skydive from 17,000 feet.

He said: "Since losing weight my whole life has changed beyond all recognition. I've done things in the last two years I could only have dreamed of before.

"Having spent my whole life being told no you can't, suddenly I can!"

To donate to Chris' cause visit http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chris-brudenell11

