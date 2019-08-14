Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'I've done things I could only have dreamed of' - Whittlesey man to run half marathon after eight stone weight loss

14 August, 2019 - 16:44
A father from Whittlesey has “changed his life beyond recognition” after losing eight stone in two years. Chris Brudenell, 41, has dropped from 24 stone to an impressive 16 stone. Picture: FAMILY

A father from Whittlesey has "changed his life beyond recognition" after losing eight stone in two years. Chris Brudenell, 41, has dropped from 24 stone to an impressive 16 stone. Picture: FAMILY

Archant

A father from Whittlesey has "changed his life beyond recognition" after losing eight stone in two years.

A father from Whittlesey has “changed his life beyond recognition” after losing eight stone in two years. Chris Brudenell, 41, has dropped from 24 stone to an impressive 16 stone. Picture: FAMILYA father from Whittlesey has “changed his life beyond recognition” after losing eight stone in two years. Chris Brudenell, 41, has dropped from 24 stone to an impressive 16 stone. Picture: FAMILY

Chris Brudenell, 41, has dropped from 24 stone to an impressive 16 stone since July 2017.

He is now set to take on the Royal Parks Half Marathon this October to raise money for the stillbirth and neonatal death charity (SANDS) after one his friends lost their child at just 30 weeks.

Prior to weight loss Chris was in a negative spiral of eating to feel happy but was left guilty after he had overeaten.

It was on his 39th birthday in June 2017 that Chris decided he needed to make a change.

A father from Whittlesey has “changed his life beyond recognition” after losing eight stone in two years. Chris Brudenell, 41, has dropped from 24 stone to an impressive 16 stone. Picture: FAMILYA father from Whittlesey has “changed his life beyond recognition” after losing eight stone in two years. Chris Brudenell, 41, has dropped from 24 stone to an impressive 16 stone. Picture: FAMILY

"I really didn't want to enter my 40s being so unhappy with my size", he said.

"I'd run out of excuses as to why I couldn't do it and also the realisation hit me that it was only going to get harder as I got older."

He continued: "I got to the point in my life where I was eating to try and make myself feel happy, but it just didn't work.

"I was a full-time dad to my kids and when they both went to school I felt like I didn't really have much purpose.

A father from Whittlesey has “changed his life beyond recognition” after losing eight stone in two years. Chris Brudenell, 41, has dropped from 24 stone to an impressive 16 stone. Picture: FAMILYA father from Whittlesey has “changed his life beyond recognition” after losing eight stone in two years. Chris Brudenell, 41, has dropped from 24 stone to an impressive 16 stone. Picture: FAMILY

"That's when the secret eating would take place. I'd stop in the shop to buy a pack of biscuits and eating them all before collecting the children from school."

Chris suffers from high blood pressure as a result of his obesity and has a history of heart conditions in his family.

He was told that he could have a stroke if he didn't lose weight.

"The first thing that entered my head was the possibility of one day not seeing my daughter's wedding day and giving her away," he added.

A father from Whittlesey has “changed his life beyond recognition” after losing eight stone in two years. Chris Brudenell, 41, has dropped from 24 stone to an impressive 16 stone. Picture: FAMILYA father from Whittlesey has “changed his life beyond recognition” after losing eight stone in two years. Chris Brudenell, 41, has dropped from 24 stone to an impressive 16 stone. Picture: FAMILY

To shed the pounds Chris joined MAN v FAT Football, a football league only for men who want to lose weight.

He has even abseiled down Peterborough Cathedral and done a tandem skydive from 17,000 feet.

He said: "Since losing weight my whole life has changed beyond all recognition. I've done things in the last two years I could only have dreamed of before.

"Having spent my whole life being told no you can't, suddenly I can!"

A father from Whittlesey has “changed his life beyond recognition” after losing eight stone in two years. Chris Brudenell, 41, has dropped from 24 stone to an impressive 16 stone. Picture: FAMILYA father from Whittlesey has “changed his life beyond recognition” after losing eight stone in two years. Chris Brudenell, 41, has dropped from 24 stone to an impressive 16 stone. Picture: FAMILY

To donate to Chris' cause visit http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chris-brudenell11

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Drug dealer caught red-handed at Club Q in March jailed for four years

Drug dealer Sean Turton caught red-handed at Club Q in March has been jailed for four years. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Up to 250 new homes planned near Jack’s supermarket in Chatteris, residents are told

Chatteris residents received a copy of this document today, outlining plans for the development of up to 250 homes on land next to Jack's supermarket. Picture: FACEBOOK/ELAINE COOMBES

March rail station coffee shop to open with experts Susanne and Bruce at the helm

A familiar sight at Ely market but now the owners of this super al fresco drinking experience are to expand by opening a coffee shop in their home town of March and at the rail station. Picture; SILVER OAK

Failed thieves park on elderly man’s Whittlesey Road driveway in their convertible Audi before attempting to steal from his shed in March

Two men raided an elderly gentleman�s garden shed in Whittlesey Road, March last month before fleeing in a soft top Audi. Picture: Supplied / CCTV

Fed-up communities plagued by drug dealers help Fenland Police seize large quantities of drugs in three separate raids within 48 hours

Fenland Police seized drugs from Chatteris (left) and March as part of a continuing crackdown. Tip-offs from the public played a part. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

Most Read

Drug dealer caught red-handed at Club Q in March jailed for four years

Drug dealer Sean Turton caught red-handed at Club Q in March has been jailed for four years. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Up to 250 new homes planned near Jack’s supermarket in Chatteris, residents are told

Chatteris residents received a copy of this document today, outlining plans for the development of up to 250 homes on land next to Jack's supermarket. Picture: FACEBOOK/ELAINE COOMBES

March rail station coffee shop to open with experts Susanne and Bruce at the helm

A familiar sight at Ely market but now the owners of this super al fresco drinking experience are to expand by opening a coffee shop in their home town of March and at the rail station. Picture; SILVER OAK

Failed thieves park on elderly man’s Whittlesey Road driveway in their convertible Audi before attempting to steal from his shed in March

Two men raided an elderly gentleman�s garden shed in Whittlesey Road, March last month before fleeing in a soft top Audi. Picture: Supplied / CCTV

Fed-up communities plagued by drug dealers help Fenland Police seize large quantities of drugs in three separate raids within 48 hours

Fenland Police seized drugs from Chatteris (left) and March as part of a continuing crackdown. Tip-offs from the public played a part. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

Latest from the Cambs Times

National Citizen Service in March aim to unite the community at debut fun day

Members of the National Citizen Service in March are holding their first charity fun day at the Elm Road Sports Field on Tuesday (August 20). Here, members are taking part in a community dogwalk and are set to hold other fundraising events, including litter-picking and a mini fun day. Picture: KATIE LONG

Producers looking for households in Fenland to take part in BBC TV show Eat Well for Less – apply and find out how much you can save

Television casting directors are looking for households in Cambridgeshire to take part in the BBC show Eat Well for Less. Picture: PA / Pexels

Registered sex offender who lived in Wisbech jailed for breaching his notification requirements

Registered sex offender David Livingstone, who lived in Wisbech, was tracked down by officers living on the streets in Charing Cross, London. He has been jailed for eight months. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

‘I’ve done things I could only have dreamed of’ - Whittlesey man to run half marathon after eight stone weight loss

A father from Whittlesey has “changed his life beyond recognition” after losing eight stone in two years. Chris Brudenell, 41, has dropped from 24 stone to an impressive 16 stone. Picture: FAMILY

Three students from Fen-based special needs college FACET launch charity calendar thanks to Community Lottery and EU Fund

Students from March-based special needs college FACET have launched their own charity calendar. Picture: Supplied / FACET / Harry Rutter
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists