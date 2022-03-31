The theft happened on High Street, March on March 25. - Credit: Google Maps

An elderly woman in March was targeted by thieves who robbed her of almost £600.

Thieves stole her purse which left her "frightened and distressed" on March 25 in High Street.

Neighbours and the community leapt to help to offer her money and food.

The lady had £90 stolen and important personal items from her purse. She also had £500 in cash stolen using her bank cards.

Kind-hearted neighbour Keith Bulbeck wanted to help in any way he could.

He said: "I would like to say how disgusted I was, to find out a neighbour of mine was robbed in March high street.

"She’s elderly and vulnerable, and some lowlife stole her purse .

"I moved to March from Chatteris in 2015 , and would regularly see my neighbour walking past.

"On her way to help out in a charity shop, but a couple of years ago she had a bad fall.

"She can no longer walk very far. FACT Community Transport now pick her up and have also been a big help.

"I just wanted to help put a smile on her face, I’ve received bags of shopping and £260 so far. I have also received an offer of lunch for her and her son at the ACRE pub in March.

"Unfortunately they withdrew money out of the bank and she had cash stolen as well, police are investigating.

"But I would like to raise some money for her , especially as she’s on her own."

Keith's neighbour was "moved to tears" from the community's generosity.

She said: “There are some good people of March."

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were contacted on March 25 with reports a purse had been stolen and bank cards used to withdraw £500.

"A crime has been raised and an investigation is ongoing."