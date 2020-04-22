Advanced search

Man in his 70s dies and another suffers serious injuries in three-vehicle crash on A47

PUBLISHED: 15:51 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:51 22 April 2020

One man has died following a three-vehicle crash on the A47 in Wansford on Tuesday, April 21. Picture: Google Maps

An elderly man was killed, and another has been left with serious injuries following a three-vehicle crash on the A47 in Wansford.

The crash happened at around 4pm on Tuesday, April 21 and involved a red Renault Clio, white Mazda 3SE and silver Fiat Fullback.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Emergency services attended and attempted to provide first aid, but despite their best efforts, the driver of the Mazda, a man in his 70s, died at the scene.

“A passenger in the Mazda was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where they remain in serious but stable condition.

“The driver of the Renault was also taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Fiat was not injured.”

Anyone who witnessed the vehicles driving prior to the collision, or who has dashcam footage of the collision, is asked to call 101, quoting incident 300 of April 21.

Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

