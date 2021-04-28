Woman, 84, ‘mugged at cash machine’ while withdrawing pension
A community rallied to support an 84-year-old woman who was reportedly mugged while she was withdrawing her £100 pension from a cash point inside a convenience store.
The mugging is said to have happened at the Nisa Local store on Victory Avenue in Whittlesey just after 11am today (Wednesday, April 28).
More than £230 has already been raised with the help of Colin Martin, admin of a Whittlesey Community Page on Facebook.
Someone who knows the victim said: “They knocked her out the way, against the window, stole the cash and legged it”
The victim is said to have lived her whole life in the town.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 11.10am this morning by a member of the public reporting a theft in Victory Avenue, Whittlesey.
It was reported that a woman in her 80s was using the cash machine inside Nisa when a man grabbed £100 cash from the ATM before the victim was able to get hold of it.
“A crime has been raised for theft. Anyone with information about the incident should contact us via our online webchat service at: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw
“Or online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/25400/21. Anyone without internet access should call 101.”
Mr Martin said: “So far we’ve had £235 donated, one chap gave £100 and a lot of people have donated anonymous; they don’t want to be named.
“We’re going to take all the money to the lady later, there’s still more people giving, so she should be able to buy herself something nice.
“I know of the lady, I know her granddaughter and I know her son, and she is extremely well-known in Whittlesey.”
Those wishing to donate can contact Colin directly via the Whittlesey Community Page on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/groups/926607644019875