Elderly woman rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by ice cream van
PUBLISHED: 14:08 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:08 29 May 2020
Google Maps
An elderly woman was rushed to hospital after she was struck by an ice cream van while riding her bike in a Cambridgeshire village.
The 79-year-old woman was knocked off her bike on Peterborough Road in Castor on Monday, May 25 at around 6.30pm.
She suffered serious injuries and was taken to Addenbrook’s Hospital – the driver of the Ford Transit ice cream van, a 39-year-old man, was uninjured in the collision.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We are appealing for information following a serious collision between an ice cream van and a cyclist.
“Paramedics attended the incident involving a Ford Transit ice cream van and a cyclist. Police were not notified until after the event.
“The van driver, a 39 year old man, is assisting with enquiries and was uninjured.
“The cyclist, a 79-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.”
Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage to call 101 quoting incident 0004 of 26 May, or report online at: www.cambs.police.uk/report
