Woman in her 70s sustains ‘serious leg injury’ after falling in March – Magpas called to the scene along with police

PUBLISHED: 17:17 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:17 28 February 2019

A woman in her 70s sustained a “serious leg injury” after falling in March on Wednesday, February 28. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS

A woman in her 70s sustained a “serious leg injury” after falling in March on Wednesday, February 28. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS

Magpas Air Ambulance was called out to March yesterday afternoon after an elderly woman sustained a “serious leg injury” after a fall.

The woman in her 70s needed urgent medical assistance and was given advanced pain relief at the scene on Wednesday, February 27 at around 1pm.

A spokesman for Magpas said: “Doctor Charlotte Haldane, paramedic Steve Chambers and doctor Vijayasankar were called to treat a woman who had been injured in a fall.

“The team assessed the patient who had sustained a serious leg injury and gave her advanced pain relief at the scene, providing her with A&E level care.”

The woman was left in the care of an East of England Ambulance Service paramedic. An officer from Cambridgeshire Police dropped by to see if they could assist.

It is unclear of the exact location of this incident, if you spotted the air ambulance landing do get in touch via: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk – or call 01354 661955

