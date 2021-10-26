Published: 11:45 AM October 26, 2021

March Photographer, Eleanor Whibley (pictured), won the family photographer of the year award at the Newborn and Portrait show in Coventry. Her portrait of sisters Wisdom, Glory and Blessing, impressed the judges (inset). - Credit: Eleanor Whibley

A photographer from March has won the family photographer of the year award at the Newborn and Portrait show in Coventry.

Eleanor Whibley beat hundreds of other entries to walk away with the highly regarded award.

Her portrait of sisters Wisdom (15), Glory (13) and Blessing (11) impressed the judges, with the impact of the image and how she captured their close connections.

Photographer Eleanor Whibley from March pictured with her portrait that won her the family photographer of the year award. - Credit: Eleanor Whibley

Photographer Eleanor Whibley's winning family portrait of sister Wisdom (15), Glory (13) and Blessing (11). - Credit: Eleanor Whibley

Eleanor met the girls through the Woodgate foodbank in Leicester that her friend manages.

“I’m so proud of this photo and of my own journey,” said Eleanor.

“I’ve been working delivering meals on wheels and as a single mum starting a freelance business has not been easy.

“I have a small studio and have worked part time photographing families for the last seven years.

Photographer Eleanor Whibley (R) with her award at the Newborn and Portrait show in Coventry with Lizzie Worley (L). - Credit: Eleanor Whibley

Photographer Eleanor Whibley (L) at the Newborn and Portrait show in Coventry with Lizzie Worley (R). - Credit: Eleanor Whibley

“It was a heart-warming moment letting the girls’ family know that the image had won first place.

“I plan on taking them out for a treat to say thank you.”