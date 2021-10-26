Photographer, Eleanor, wins highly regarded award
- Credit: Eleanor Whibley
A photographer from March has won the family photographer of the year award at the Newborn and Portrait show in Coventry.
Eleanor Whibley beat hundreds of other entries to walk away with the highly regarded award.
Her portrait of sisters Wisdom (15), Glory (13) and Blessing (11) impressed the judges, with the impact of the image and how she captured their close connections.
Eleanor met the girls through the Woodgate foodbank in Leicester that her friend manages.
“I’m so proud of this photo and of my own journey,” said Eleanor.
You may also want to watch:
“I’ve been working delivering meals on wheels and as a single mum starting a freelance business has not been easy.
“I have a small studio and have worked part time photographing families for the last seven years.
Most Read
- 1 Crews tackle huge Fens blaze
- 2 Crash driver flees leaving female passenger injured
- 3 Sat nav 'takes one for the team' in bridge crash
- 4 Tonight's 24 Hours in Police Custody follows brutal Cambridgeshire murder
- 5 ‘I’m Lovin It’ burglars caught by McDonald's trip
- 6 Of all the places in all the city to park an uninsured 4x4
- 7 22 arrests, drugs, cash and weapons seized in county lines crackdown
- 8 Squash club marks 40 years of competitions
- 9 Road blocked due to crash involving a tractor on A14 near Godmanchester
- 10 Keep your eyes peeled for David’s dinosaur this weekend
“It was a heart-warming moment letting the girls’ family know that the image had won first place.
“I plan on taking them out for a treat to say thank you.”