Fenland: local elections 2019: Cambridgeshire police probe 'no author' leaflet attacking mayor-elect ahead of Thursday's poll

Mayor elect Kit Owen with mayor Jan French head St George's Day parade in March. Police confirmed today they are investigating 'malicious' election leaflet put out attacking Cllr Owen ahead of Thursday's local elections. Picture; IAN CARTER AdGarry Samuels

A police investigation is under way into a leaflet attacking the mayor-elect of March that has been hand delivered to addresses in his Fenland District Council ward.

Cllr Kit Owen, the current deputy mayor of March who headed yesterday's St George's Day parade with mayor Jan French, was subjected to a double sided rant.

One of the first people questioned – and given a warning – was the woman responsible for printing and organising the delivery of the leaflet. A technical offence is thought to have been the lack of imprint – a requirement for all election material.

Police spoke to her on Friday and she was given a letter “in relation to the distribution of the leaflets” said a spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police.

However a man who police suspect may have played a part in penning the leaflet has been questioned but not told if further action is likely.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 4.28pm on Friday (26 April 26) with allegations of malicious communications in the form of leaflets.

“A woman in her 50s was written to with a warning in relation to the distribution of the leaflets and a man in his 50s has been spoken to by officers.

“An investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.”

In a separate incident a woman complained on Facebook that her mother had been sent two proxy votes to take with her to a Wisbech polling station on Thursday even though she didn't know either of the women.

An independent councillor confirmed that Paul Medd, the returning officer, had been notified of the incident.

Fenland Council has been contacted for a comment.