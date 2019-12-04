General Election 2019: NE Cambs Green Party candidate Ruth Johnson to campaign for cleaner air and safer roads

Cleaner air, safer roads and better health care are the top priorities for Green Party election candidate for North East Cambridgeshire Ruth Johnson.

Earlier this year Ms Johnson achieved the respect of her local electorate and was elected to March Town Council.

After launching a fundraising campaign to stand in the general election, she now wants to carry out the values of the Green Party across Fenland.

Ms Johnson had previously worked in financial services before retraining in the education sector.

She said: "As a mother to a young child, I hold dearly the values of the Green Party for our children's future and the well-being of the nation.

"We must work hard to save the NHS from stealth privatisation and stop local hospitals from closure.

"We must strive for free education for all, and with Brexit on the horizon, we must ensure that we build a better future where there is cleaner air, safer roads, better health and a tax and welfare system which works for the common good.

"I believe that only the Green Party can deliver on all of this."

The Fenland Green Party said that they were "delighted" to welcome Ms Johnson as their candidate and referred to her as being "a local treasure to the people of March".

In a post on their website from September, it reads: "Ruth is involved in personal campaigning for plastic reduction, recycling, water refill schemes, walk to school initiatives, community speedwatch, safer roads and cleaner air.

"Ruth also has a very strong position supporting a free-to-use NHS available to all, and to keep local hospitals open. She supports equality, social justice and disability rights.

"Over the last few years Ruth has become a bit of a local treasure to the people of March.

"Voting for Ruth Johnson and the Green Party in the next general election will send a very strong message that the people of North East Cambridgeshire do care about the environment and that we demand a better future for everyone.

Ms Johnson will stand against Stephen Barclay, Conservative, Diane Boyd, Labour and Rupert Moss-Eccardt, Liberal Democrats on December 12.