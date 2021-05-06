Gallery

Published: 10:59 AM May 6, 2021 Updated: 11:34 AM May 6, 2021

We’re sharing your pictures from the Polling Stations across Cambridgeshire and Fenland today (May 6). - Credit: Facebook/Enjoy Ely More

Cambridgeshire and Fenland residents are heading out today (May 6) to cast their vote at Polling Stations across the region – here's our favourite photos.

Share your poll photographs with us on social media by mentioning us on Twitter @CambsTimes, @WisbechStandard or @ElyStandard.

Alternatively, email us your pictures, including a caption with your name and location, to: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk with the subject ‘Poll Day’.

We’re sharing your pictures from the Polling Stations across Cambridgeshire and Fenland today (May 6). - Credit: Gareth Corfield

Polling stations have opened across Cambridgeshire for the local elections. You have until 10pm tonight to vote. #cambselections2021 pic.twitter.com/U7p6unwvHO — Cambridgeshire County Council (@CambsCC) May 6, 2021



