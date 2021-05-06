Gallery
Elections 2021: Polling Station pictures as the region heads out to vote
The Newsroom
Published: 10:59 AM May 6, 2021 Updated: 11:34 AM May 6, 2021
- Credit: Facebook/Enjoy Ely More
Cambridgeshire and Fenland residents are heading out today (May 6) to cast their vote at Polling Stations across the region – here's our favourite photos.
