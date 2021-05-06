News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Elections 2021: Polling Station pictures as the region heads out to vote

Published: 10:59 AM May 6, 2021    Updated: 11:34 AM May 6, 2021
We’re sharing your pictures from the Polling Stations across Cambridgeshire and Fenland today (May 6). 

We're sharing your pictures from the Polling Stations across Cambridgeshire and Fenland today (May 6). - Credit: Facebook/Enjoy Ely 

Cambridgeshire and Fenland residents are heading out today (May 6) to cast their vote at Polling Stations across the region – here's our favourite photos.  

Share your poll photographs with us on social media by mentioning us on Twitter @CambsTimes, @WisbechStandard or @ElyStandard.  

Alternatively, email us your pictures, including a caption with your name and location, to: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk with the subject ‘Poll Day’.  

We’re sharing your pictures from the Polling Stations across Cambridgeshire and Fenland today (May 6). - Credit: Gareth Corfield


Elections
Cambridgeshire
Fenland News

