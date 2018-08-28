Ella is found close to death after being dumped in freezing temperatures at Dykemoor, near Doddington

Dr Nick Valley of Amical Vets in March with Ella the staffie was dumped at Dykemoor, near Doddington. She is half her body weight and was suffering hypothermia where she was dumped in the middle of nowhere in freezing tempreatures. In one night she has already gained 1kg. Picture: KATH SANSOM Archant

An appeal has been launched to help a Staffie found dumped in freezing temperatures, shivering and close to death, at Dykemoor, near Doddington.

The woman who found her thought it was a black bin bag in the road, until she saw the shape shivering and realised it was a dog, tiny through starvation.

She scooped the emaciated animal into her car and took her to Amical Vets in March where the dog, nicknamed Ella, was found to be suffering hypothermia.

Ella has already gained 1kg overnight and is being given lots of TLC by staff.

Dr Nick Valley, vet at Amical, said: “She should weigh 20kg but is 10kg. We think she is about five years old. She has probably been starved for around two months to be this way.

“I can’t understand such cruelty, it is very upsetting. There’s no disease or underlying medical condition, so it is pure starvation and cruelty leading to her be this skinny.

“She has lost all her muscle and fat, her body condition is very poor.

“She is lethargic and depressed, but she is nice natured, there is no nastiness to her.”

Staff at Amical are feeding Ella little and often to help her build up weight and trust.

Shelley Ridgeon, of Ravenswood Pet Rescue, said: “The woman who found her was very upset. She was driving at Dykemoor and thought it was a black bin bag in the road until she saw the animal shivering.

“I’ve never seen such an emaciated Staffie.

“Dykemoor is the middle of nowhere, this poor animal has obviously been dumped to die where nobody thought they would be seen. It is heart breaking.

“Yesterday she could barely walk but already she has gained weigh and can put weight on her legs. She is a lovely natured dog, we know she will make a great pet once she is ready to be re-homed.”

She has a lump the size of a golf ball on her foot which the vets think may be a benign tumour.

• Ravenswood Pet Rescue has launched an appeal for funds to help pay for Ella’s vet bills. Donate here.

• Donate food, dog jackets or funds direct to Shelley at 17 Estover Road, March.

• If you witnessed anybody dumping Ella or have information about her owners please contact Ravenswood via their website or Facebook page or call 01945 232080. She is not micro chipped.

• If you think you could be a foster carer for Ella, or any other Ravenswood’s dogs, as they wait to find their forever homes, contact Ravenswood via their Facebook page.