Ella the starved staffie is snuggled up in blankets and ready to go to her foster home

Ella the staffie, who was found dumped at Dykemoor, near Doddingto, after two days of TLC at Amical Vets in March. n Archant

What a difference a day makes for Ellie the staffie, who has gone from starved and dumped in the middle of nowhere, to snuggled in warm blankets and ready to go to a loving foster home.

The sweet natured dog, thought to be around four years old, is going into foster care with one of the staff at Amical Vets in March where she will be nursed back to good health.

It was luck that saved Ella’s life when she was spotted by a passing motorist in Dykemoor, near Doddington.

The driver thought it was a bin bag in the road until she saw a tiny shape shivering.

Realising it was an emaciated dog, she rushed the animal, nicknamed Ella, to Amical Vets.

Shelley Ridgeon of Ravenswood Pet Rescue, said: “If Ella hadn’t been found she would have died in the night as temperatures dropped. She had no fat on her body to keep her warm and was suffering hypothermia.

“Now, she is about to take her first steps into a very different life. She is eating well, little and often and is making good progress.

“Today she is sitting up and taking notice of her surroundings. She seems brighter and not so locked down.

“She will be in very good hands in foster care with one of the veterinary nurses.

“A huge thank you to everyone who has donated money or food.

“Her recovery is not over. She needs an operation to remove a tumour from her foot, but that can’t happen until she is strong enough.

“So far she is one very lucky girl and has a great life ahead of her.”

An appeal has been launched to help Ella who is half her body weight weighing just 10kg. She should be around 20kg.

• To donate towards Ellie’s recovery visit Ravenswood Pet Rescue website and donate on the Paypal link.

• Donate food, dog jackets or funds direct to Shelley at 17 Estover Road, March.

• If you witnessed anybody dumping Ella or have information about her owners please contact Ravenswood via their website or Facebook page or call 01945 232080. She is not micro chipped. If you think you could be a foster carer for any other Ravenswood’s dogs, as they wait to find their forever homes, contact Ravenswood.