Ely brings out its ‘brexitometer’ to test the waters for either remain or a People’s Vote - there’s overwhelming support for both

Large numbers turned out to support the Ely for Europe campaign group as they joined a national day of action on Saturday to keep the UK as part of the EU.

Using their own ‘brexitometer’ visitors to their stall on Ely market were encouraged to show their support for the options available.

Details released by the group show overwhelming support either to remain in the EU or to put the issue to a People’s Vote to decide.

A spokesman said the first page of their ‘brexitometer’ got filled in very early during the day.

“One Brexitometer, but with two sheets,” said the spokesman. “The first one got full about half way through the event.

“No doubt we could have filled a third one with a couple more hours to spare. People, from all backgrounds were really keen to vote.

“We might go bigger than the A1 format if we have to do it again.”

It was part of a National Day of Action organised by the People’s Vote Campaign, just days before the MPs are due to vote on the government’s Brexit deal.

“We are calling for MPs to vote down the Brexit deal and back a People’s Vote on Brexit with the option to stay in the EU. Our volunteers will hand out leaflets, stickers and postcards, and invite people to share their views about the Brexit deal on our Brexitometers,” said a spokesman.

Paul Browne, Chair of Cambridge Stays, said: “Looking at Theresa May’s Brexit deal we can only wonder if any country has ever negotiated so hard for a deal so inferior to the one it already has?

“It’s no wonder that all she can do is try to use the spectre of a no-deal Brexit to frighten MPs and the public into backing it, but we won’t be fooled or intimidated, and by defeating the Government in key votes twice in the past week MPs have shown that they won’t be either.

“Rather than offering any certainty, Theresa May’s Brexit deal will just prolong the uncertainty, and lead to many, many more years of argument over Brexit and lost opportunities to find real solutions to the many challenges our country faces.

“In 2016 the UK voted on the fantasies of Brexit, we believe that in 2019 the People of the UK must be given a vote on the reality of Brexit.

“We call on Cambridgeshire MPs to vote down this Government’s Brexit deal, prevent a no-deal Brexit, and give us a People’s Vote, a new far better informed referendum on Brexit with the option to stay in the EU!”