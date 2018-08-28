Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

REVIEW: ‘It was no wonder Ely Cathedral was packed for Christmas concert’

PUBLISHED: 12:00 24 December 2018

Paul Trepte directed the Christmas concert at Ely Cathedral.

Paul Trepte directed the Christmas concert at Ely Cathedral.

Archant

A Christmas concert in Ely Cathedral is a wonderful experience that few other places can match.

The magnificence of the building, the first rate singing by the choirs and a famous actress giving a taste of West End musicals produced an evening of joy and splendour.

The programme included favourite carols that we all know and love, many of which delighted the audience by providing an opportunity to participate.

One of the key attractions was the appearance of famous actress and singer, Ruthie Henshall.

Some of the most memorable songs she sang included ‘From both sides now’ by Joni Mitchell, Gershwin’s ‘Someone to Watch over Me’ and ‘Santa Baby’ by Joan Javits and Philip Springer.

Among the highlights sung by Ely Cathedral Choir directed by Paul Trepte were ‘We Need a Little Christmas’ by Jeremy Herman, ‘Up! good Christen Folk and Listen’ harmony by G.R. Woodward, and ‘What sweeter Music’ by Richard Rodney Bennett.

From time to time, Ely Imps, also directed by Paul Trepte, joined the Ely Cathedral Choir and their special moment was noticeable in ‘Masters in this Hall’ arranged by David Willcocks. The choirs’ voices rang out in the Cathedral adding vigour and excitement to events.

The accompanists: Edmund Aldhouse and Paul Schofield gave splendid support.

In between the music, a number of interesting readings were read. One of the most amusing was an extract from ‘Shirley Valentine’ read by David Blair, when Brian did not do what he was supposed to in a nativity play.

The event was in aid of the Cathedral and Soldiers, Sailors and Airforce Association (SSAFA) and was supported by The Cambridgeshire Freemasons.

The evening was made even more enjoyable with the mulled wine served at the interval.

This was indeed a magnificent concert. It was no wonder the Cathedral was packed.

For information about future events contact www.elycathedral.org

Most Read

‘Devastating’ hit for business as hundreds of turkeys are stolen from farm shop

Johnsons Farm Shop, Old Hurst

Heater bought for people sleeping rough in Wisbech

Heater bought for people sleeping rough in Wisbech. Picture: NICK WILLIAMS.

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Top five schools in Cambridgeshire revealed from Steve Barclay’s Summer Reading Champions campaign

Pupils at Burrowmoor in March - The top reading schools in Cambridgeshire have been announced following Steve Barclay MP’s summer campaign. Picture: STEVE BARCLAY

March man guilty of ‘completely unprovoked and vicious’ stabbing at Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival

March man Jamie Thomas stabbed a father of one, unprovoked, in front of families and children at Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival. He has been given an indefinite hospital order. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Most Read

Norfolk pub break in leaves drinkers lacking Christmas spirits

The Wetherspoons pub in Fakenham was broken into in the early hours of Christmas Eve. Photo: Norfolk Police

WATCH: Couple discover cobwebs and live maggot inside packet of cereal

Sylvester Coleman and his partner Jade Kadolski discovered cobwebs and a maggot inside a box of cereal bought from Tesco in Swaffham. Picture: Sylvester Coleman

Plans for new care village and Co-op in Broadland town recommended for approval

The Marriott's Way at Reepham towards Cawston, the route Reepham High School students will have to walk home after their free bus from Reepham to Cawston has been axed. Picture: Denise Bradley

Drugs seized in north Norfolk village

Highfield Close in Great Ryburgh. Photo: Google

When Christmas pud was illegal: killjoy laws of festive past

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Cambs Times

Queen arrives to begin

The Queen, who arrived in Norfolk on Thursday, is expecting a house-full this Christmas Picture: Denise Bradley

‘Devastating’ hit for business as hundreds of turkeys are stolen from farm shop

Johnsons Farm Shop, Old Hurst

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

REVIEW: ‘It was no wonder Ely Cathedral was packed for Christmas concert’

Paul Trepte directed the Christmas concert at Ely Cathedral.

Youngsters bring ‘festive cheer’ to Norfolk hospital after making 250 Christmas cards for patients and staff

Charge Nurse Jiby Cherian (back left) welcomes Robert Griffiths, assistant head (back centre) and teacher Savannah Farrell (back right) along with youngsters – Pupils from The Windmill Primary Federation delivered their 250 hand-made Christmas cards to patients and staff at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: QEH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists