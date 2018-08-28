Advanced search

The Romans are coming to Ely Museum

PUBLISHED: 10:00 19 January 2019

Romans Day at Ely Museum in January 2018. Picture: MICHAEL ROUSE.

Archant

The Romans are coming back to Ely Museum on Saturday February 2.

There’ll be a chance to meet Marcus, the Roman soldier and learn about his life, or dress up as a Roman and learn more about how the Romans lived from 11am to 3.30pm.

There will also be some fun Roman themed crafts to make and lots more for all ages to enjoy.

All activities are included in the normal admission price. Entry is free to existing annual ticket holders.

There is no need to book, just pop in to the museum between 11am and 3.30pm to enjoy one of its popular living history days.

Ely Museum is located on the corner of Market Street and Lynn Road, just 250 metres away from the cathedral’s west door.

Admission costs £4.50 for adults, £4 for concessions, £1 for children aged five to 16 and under 5s get in free.

Tickets provide a year of free return entry.

Visit www.elymuseum.org.uk for more infromation.

