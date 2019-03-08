Rail travel from Ely to Peterborough suffers as engineers inspect damaged bridge at Stonea - second time its been hit in a week

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine - believed to be a carrot topper - struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Trains on the main Ely to Peterborough line through the Fens are being forced to reduce speed following a bridge strike earlier today.

The bridge is at Stonea near March and was hit today for the second time in a week - but this time has suffered some damage.

Network Rail says trains are running at a lower speed causing some delays to services on the line while the bridge is being inspected.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the impact protection beam has suffered damage and repairs are likely to be required.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: "This morning at vehicle towing a large piece of machinery struck the rail bridge in Stonea, Cambridgeshire.

"Train services are currently affected by a temporary speed restriction while engineers inspect the bridge to ensure it is safe for passengers and road users and undertake any necessary repairs.

"The bridge, which is on the Ely-Peterborough railway line between March and Manea, has a height restriction of 2.1m (7ft)."

The spokesperson said this is the second strike on the bridge inside a week bringing the total number of strikes to 13 since January 2019.

"Bridge strikes are completely avoidable, and they cause disruption to rail passengers and road users," said the spokesperson.

"We estimate that strikes cost around £23million annually and we can't stress enough how important it is that drivers know the height and width of their vehicle and pay close attention to warning signs.

"Last year, we launched a campaign aimed at drivers of high-sided vehicles urging them to "wise up and size up" their vehicle and plan their route before they head out on their journey."

Just after 8am agricultural machinery - thought to be a carrot topper - hit the bridge as it drove under the bridge after the rail gates were shut to allow for a train to pass

However damage to the bridge prompted vehicles to be banned from using the under pass whilst engineers assess the damage.

A temporary road block was set up whilst investigations continue into the damage.

Earlier Network Rail had reported that the bridge structure remains sound although a more detailed inquiry is now under way.