Cheers! Get down to The Maltings for the 10th Elysian Winter Beer Festival

PUBLISHED: 09:52 25 January 2019

CAMRAs 10th Elysian Winter Beer Festival is now underway at The Maltings in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Get ready to grab a pint as the 10th Elysian Winter Beer Festival is now underway at The Maltings.

Hosted by the Ely & District Branch of CAMRA and offering a choice of more than 86 real ales, the event is open today (Friday 24) and tomorrow (Saturday 25) January.

Tony Gimbert, festival organiser, said: “The branch members have worked really hard to make it a success.

“We have a wide selection of real ales and ciders from new micro-breweries as well as beers from the north of England, the Midlands and East Anglia.

“To add to the variety we have a selection of local ciders. The range of ales and ciders on offer has been chosen to reflect the diverse array of tastes and styles of ales, including a range of milds, meads, cask lagers and ciders and also gluten free and vegan ales so we hope that there will be at least one beer to suit each customer’s palate.”

Jo Evans, chairman of Ely Chamber of Commerce, tweeted: “Fabulous evening at the business networking event @ElyBeerFestival

“Thanks @cambschamber & @ElyCAMRA for hosting the event. Really proud to be chair of #elychamber.

“Ely has a strong committee and a vibrant networking scene; great people who make networking good fun.”

The festival is open from 9.30am to 9pm on Friday January 26 and 9.30pm to 7pm on Saturday January 27.

The venue has disabled access. Hot food will be available at all sessions.

However, due to capacity issues it will only be open to ages 18 and over, and no children will be allowed into this year’s festival.

Once again there are “fringe” festivals going on in town at 3at3 in Three Cups Walk, The Prince Albert on Silver Street and the Draymans Son on Forehill.

