Emergency admissions for people with dementia in Cambridgeshire up 57 per cent in five years

Picture: DANNY LOO Archant

More than 5,000 people with dementia in Cambridgeshire had emergency admissions to hospital in one year - with Fenland the highest increase over five years.

The county had a 57 per cent increase in from 2012/13 to 2017/18 - with Fenland and East Cambridgeshire showing the highest rise.

In Fenland it was 78 per cent with 810 admissions in 2017/18 compared to 455 in 2012/13.

East Cambridgeshire followed with a 63 per cent rise of 580 admis sions compared to 355 in 2012/13.

The figures were published by the Alzheimer's Society revealing the strain on the NHS of people with dementia unnecessarily ending up in hospital between 2017/18.

The rising figures mean more than half of all people with a dementia diagnosis in England went through emergency admission to hospital in 2017/18, many multiple times.

Alzheimer's Society also estimates that the total spend for the NHS of the increase in emergency admissions of people with dementia in 2017/18 was more than £280 million.

The charity is demanding £8bn per year allocated in the spring budget, and for cross-party talks to reach an agreement for "free universal care, funded like schools and the NHS to give people with dementia the dignity, security and fundamental care they deserve".

Jeremy Hughes, Alzheimer's Society chief executive, said: "People with dementia are all too often being dumped in hospital and left there for long stays.

"Many are only admitted because there's no social care support to keep them safe at home.

"They are commonly spending more than twice as long in hospital as needed, confused and scared.

"This costs the NHS millions of pounds for the want of properly funded social care.

"The estimated 850,000 people with dementia and their families across the UK heard the Prime Minister's promise to fix social care. They expect action."

Across England, the latest statistics show there were 379,000 emergency admissions, up by almost 100,000 over the same period.

The number of people with dementia who end up stranded in hospital for up to a year after an emergency admission in England also rose 6 per cent from 2012/13, with 40,000 people with dementia stuck longer than a month in 2017/18.

To find out more visit the Fix Dementia Care campaign at alzheimers.org.uk/fix