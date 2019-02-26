March woman’s London Marathon run in aid of breast cancer charity inspired by her close friend

March runner Emily Garry (pictured) is set to run the Virgin Money London Marathon in aid of breast cancer charity CoppaFeel. Picture: SUPPLIED EMILY GARRY

An avid runner from March is set to take on London’s 26.2-mile Virgin Money Marathon in April with the aim of raising £2,000 for her chosen charity.

Emily Garry of the March Athletics Club will be running for the breast cancer charity CoppaFeel after her close friend was diagnosed with the disease a few years ago.

The 31-year-old says she has been “inspired” to do everything she can to raise as much money and awareness as she can during the gruelling capital sprint.

So far, Ms Garry has raised more than £1,200 of her £2,000 target on her Just Giving page. Donations have come in from local friends, family and even staff at Doddington Court.

She said: “I started running in October 2017 and ran the Cambridge Half Marathon for Cancer Research in March 2018.

“Cancer is close to my own heart as one of my closest friends has battled with this illness for many years and continues to do so bravely.”

The fundraising doesn’t stop at the run for Emily; she is also raffling off hampers, holding bingo events, hosting a “boobie brunch” and is getting support from Benwick Athletic football club.

Emily plans to hold a fitness event at George Campbell leisure centre and is also being supported by Tesco Express who are collecting with charity buckets throughout March.

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/emilygarry2019

