More than £3,500 raised for CoppaFeel by Emily Garry from March who is running this year's London Marathon this Sunday

Emily Garry raised more than £300 for CoppaFeel at her charity raffle held at her home in March on Friday, April 19. Picture: HARRY RUTTER HARRY RUTTER

A March woman has so far raised more than £3,600 for the CoppaFeel charity with her fundraising efforts ahead of this year’s London Marathon.

Emily Garry is running this year's capital city sprint for the charity and held a fundraising raffle over the Easter break to help push her total over £3,500.

Top prizes were on offer, including a brand new TV, radio, food hampers and various food vouchers donated by local restaurants and businesses.

Miss Garry of the March Athletics Club will be running for the breast cancer charity after her close friend was diagnosed with the disease a few years ago.

She said: “I just wanted to thank everyone that bought a ticket for the fundraising raffle, in total we have raised £335 for CoppaFeel.”

Emily and her sister Rebecca went around March for hours asking businesses for prizes for the raffle – among those involved were Tesco, Cobblestones and Shooters American Diner.

She added: “I started running in October 2017 and ran the Cambridge Half Marathon for Cancer Research in March 2018.

“Cancer is close to my own heart as one of my closest friends has battled with this illness for many years and continues to do so bravely.”

The total raised now comes to £3,616.52, to donate visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/emilygarry2019