London Marathon runner Emily raises £4,000 for CoppaFeel charity

Emily Garry, of March, raised £4,000 for the CoppaFeel charity by taking on the London Marathon and holding a fundraising raffle over the Easter break. She completed the marathon in a time of four hours 51 minutes. Picture: SUBMITTED. Archant

A March woman who ran this year’s London Marathon has raised £4,000 for the CoppaFeel.

Emily Garry, of March, raised £4,000 for the CoppaFeel charity by taking on the London Marathon and holding a fundraising raffle over the Easter break. She completed the marathon in a time of four hours 51 minutes. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Top prizes were on offer, including a brand new TV, radio, food hampers and various food vouchers donated by local restaurants and businesses.

Miss Garry, of March Athletics Club, ran for the breast cancer charity after her close friend was diagnosed with the disease a few years ago.

She said: “I want to thank everyone that bought a ticket for the fundraising raffle, which raised £335 towards my total for CoppaFeel.”

Emily and her sister Rebecca went around March for hours asking businesses for prizes for the raffle – among those involved were Tesco, Cobblestones and Shooters American Diner.

She added: “I started running in October 2017 and ran the Cambridge Half Marathon for Cancer Research in March 2018.

Emily Garry raised more than £300 for CoppaFeel at her charity raffle held at her home in March on Friday, April 19. Picture: HARRY RUTTER Emily Garry raised more than £300 for CoppaFeel at her charity raffle held at her home in March on Friday, April 19. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

“Cancer is close to my own heart as one of my closest friends has battled with this illness for many years and continues to do so bravely.”

To donate visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/emilygarry2019