A week of ‘pawsome’ activities for youngster and her four-legged friend
- Credit: The Kennel Club
A young dog-enthusiast and her four-legged best friend have enjoyed some outdoor fun over the summer holidays with a week of ‘pawsome’ activities.
15-year-old Emily Rice, from Gorefield, and her Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever, Holly-Mae, attended Rutland Showground in Oakham in August for the annual Young Kennel Club (YKC) summer camp.
Emily was one of 40 other dog loving children aged between seven and 16 who trained their dogs in canine activities.
Emily said: “I enjoy all of Young Kennel Club Camp!
“I love the people you get to meet, and the training and competitions too.”
You may also want to watch:
Throughout the week there were classes in handling, agility, scent work, obedience and heelwork to music.
Vannessa McAlpine, spokesperson for the Young Kennel Club, said: “The annual summer camp is a highlight in the Young Kennel Club calendar.
Most Read
- 1 Two injured after freight train and tractor collide at remote Fen crossing
- 2 Freight train crashes into tractor at Cambridgeshire level crossing
- 3 Woman, 18, sexually assaulted on Hunstanton beach
- 4 'Commute is too painful without Ramila': Postmaster sells up following wife's death
- 5 Five pallets of electrical goods stolen in service station lorry thefts
- 6 Vandals strike at former home of Patsy Brewin
- 7 Whitemoor remembers air crash victims at ‘poignant’ memorial service
- 8 Death of five-week-old baby attacked by family dog was a 'tragic accident'
- 9 Special sacked for 94mph drive, use of term 'pikey rodders' and snooping into police computers
- 10 Jail for 'drunk' paedophile who sexually touched schoolgirl
“We are delighted to see so many members return this year and be reunited with their friends.”