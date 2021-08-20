News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
A week of ‘pawsome’ activities for youngster and her four-legged friend

Katie Woodcock

Published: 11:37 AM August 20, 2021   
15-year-old Emily Rice, from Gorefield, and her Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever, Holly-Mae (pictured) was one of 40 youngsters who attended the Young Kennel Club summer camp at Rutland Showground. - Credit: The Kennel Club

A young dog-enthusiast and her four-legged best friend have enjoyed some outdoor fun over the summer holidays with a week of ‘pawsome’ activities. 

15-year-old Emily Rice, from Gorefield, and her Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever, Holly-Mae, attended Rutland Showground in Oakham in August for the annual Young Kennel Club (YKC) summer camp. 

Emily was one of 40 other dog loving children aged between seven and 16 who trained their dogs in canine activities. 

Emily said: “I enjoy all of Young Kennel Club Camp! 

“I love the people you get to meet, and the training and competitions too.” 

Throughout the week there were classes in handling, agility, scent work, obedience and heelwork to music. 

Vannessa McAlpine, spokesperson for the Young Kennel Club, said: “The annual summer camp is a highlight in the Young Kennel Club calendar. 

“We are delighted to see so many members return this year and be reunited with their friends.” 

