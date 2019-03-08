GOALBALL: Fen Tigers' Emma lands national award following years of dedication

A March woman who helped form the town's Fen Tigers Goalball Club has been awarded with a national accolade.

Emma Evans was presented with Goalball UK's Keith Lound Memorial Award, recognising her commitment and outstanding service to the sport for blind and partially sighted athletes.

The annual award is given to someone who goes above and beyond the call of duty to assist in the development, facilitation and improved participation of the sport and can be awarded to anyone involved in goalball, from players to officials and volunteers.

Emma has held coaching, playing and refereeing roles in her long association with the sport, and first became involved when her sons started playing as they went on to compete at elite club level and internationally for Great Britain.

This inspired Emma and her sons to form Fen Tigers Goalball Club in their hometown, guiding the team to a gold medal at the Malmö Open European Goalball tournament earlier this year.

Emma has also raised over £50,000 for Goalball UK in the last two years, creating goalball opportunities for visually impaired people and helping to reduce isolation in this community by harnessing the power of team sport.

Speaking about the Keith Lound Memorial Award, Emma said: "It is a really proud moment for me to be recognised by Goalball UK with this award.

"There is a real family feel throughout every facet of goalball in the country and what we have achieved couldn't be done without the amazing support we have had.

"We are already looking to the future and at how we can continue to grow the sport, not only in Cambridgeshire with the Fen Tigers, but nationally too.

"It's a really exciting time to be part of the goalball family."

Mark Winder, chief executive of Goalball UK, said: "Emma has been a wonderful ambassador for Goalball UK since becoming involved in the sport.

"She is instrumental in the operational side of Fen Tigers who have thrived over the past two seasons.

"In addition, Emma has helped us to raise a staggering amount that has been essential as the sport continues to grow."

