Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

GOALBALL: Fen Tigers' Emma lands national award following years of dedication

PUBLISHED: 09:00 28 July 2019

Emma Evans from Fen Tigers Goalball Club with Goalball UK's Keith Lound Memorial Award. Picture: OLIVER LEWIS

Emma Evans from Fen Tigers Goalball Club with Goalball UK's Keith Lound Memorial Award. Picture: OLIVER LEWIS

Archant

A March woman who helped form the town's Fen Tigers Goalball Club has been awarded with a national accolade.

Emma Evans was presented with Goalball UK's Keith Lound Memorial Award, recognising her commitment and outstanding service to the sport for blind and partially sighted athletes.

The annual award is given to someone who goes above and beyond the call of duty to assist in the development, facilitation and improved participation of the sport and can be awarded to anyone involved in goalball, from players to officials and volunteers.

Emma has held coaching, playing and refereeing roles in her long association with the sport, and first became involved when her sons started playing as they went on to compete at elite club level and internationally for Great Britain.

This inspired Emma and her sons to form Fen Tigers Goalball Club in their hometown, guiding the team to a gold medal at the Malmö Open European Goalball tournament earlier this year.

Emma has also raised over £50,000 for Goalball UK in the last two years, creating goalball opportunities for visually impaired people and helping to reduce isolation in this community by harnessing the power of team sport.

Speaking about the Keith Lound Memorial Award, Emma said: "It is a really proud moment for me to be recognised by Goalball UK with this award.

"There is a real family feel throughout every facet of goalball in the country and what we have achieved couldn't be done without the amazing support we have had.

"We are already looking to the future and at how we can continue to grow the sport, not only in Cambridgeshire with the Fen Tigers, but nationally too.

"It's a really exciting time to be part of the goalball family."

Mark Winder, chief executive of Goalball UK, said: "Emma has been a wonderful ambassador for Goalball UK since becoming involved in the sport.

"She is instrumental in the operational side of Fen Tigers who have thrived over the past two seasons.

"In addition, Emma has helped us to raise a staggering amount that has been essential as the sport continues to grow."

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Silver Mercedes-Benz car wrapped in cling film by pranksters after owner ‘parked in disabled bay’ at Jacks supermarket in Chatteris

The silver Mercedes-Benz C-Class car wrapped in cling film outside Jacks supermarket in Chatteris. Picture: Facebook / Robb Grim

8,500 residents of Fenland town given two numbers to call if they spot this woman on their streets for the next two years

The helpful map provided by Cambridgeshire Police showing the exclusion area in Ramsey from which Marissa Maine has been excluded, The injunction was issued on the ground of anti social behaviour. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Cambridgeshire County Council suspends admissions to children’s home in March after Ofsted reports youngsters to be at ‘serious risk of harm’

Charity Break runs a children's home in March which has received an inadequate rating by Ofsted. Admissions to the home by Cambridgeshire County Council have been suspended and will only be re-instated should conditions improve. Picture; BREAK

Fenland combine harvester driver’s plea to farming colleagues: ‘please don’t hold up traffic… we really shouldn’t be such idiots’

A Fenland farmer has released a plea to fellow agricultural road users to not hold up long lines of traffic. Picture: George Munns / Facebook

‘Sixty firefighters’ battle back flames as huge crop fire breaks out in Pondersbridge during sizzling 38C heatwave

Around 60 firefighters are reportedly on scene in Pondersbridge where a large standing crop fire has broken out. Picture: Colin Martin

Most Read

Silver Mercedes-Benz car wrapped in cling film by pranksters after owner ‘parked in disabled bay’ at Jacks supermarket in Chatteris

The silver Mercedes-Benz C-Class car wrapped in cling film outside Jacks supermarket in Chatteris. Picture: Facebook / Robb Grim

8,500 residents of Fenland town given two numbers to call if they spot this woman on their streets for the next two years

The helpful map provided by Cambridgeshire Police showing the exclusion area in Ramsey from which Marissa Maine has been excluded, The injunction was issued on the ground of anti social behaviour. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Cambridgeshire County Council suspends admissions to children’s home in March after Ofsted reports youngsters to be at ‘serious risk of harm’

Charity Break runs a children's home in March which has received an inadequate rating by Ofsted. Admissions to the home by Cambridgeshire County Council have been suspended and will only be re-instated should conditions improve. Picture; BREAK

Fenland combine harvester driver’s plea to farming colleagues: ‘please don’t hold up traffic… we really shouldn’t be such idiots’

A Fenland farmer has released a plea to fellow agricultural road users to not hold up long lines of traffic. Picture: George Munns / Facebook

‘Sixty firefighters’ battle back flames as huge crop fire breaks out in Pondersbridge during sizzling 38C heatwave

Around 60 firefighters are reportedly on scene in Pondersbridge where a large standing crop fire has broken out. Picture: Colin Martin

Latest from the Cambs Times

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: March Town suffer dismal end to impressive pre-season

March Town manager Brett Whaley watched his side fall to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Pinchbeck United on Saturday. Picture: STEVE SNELL

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: March Town boss Whaley seeks quick improvement as pre-season ends in defeat

March Town boss Brett Whaley and assistant Arran Duke look on during their side's 3-0 defeat to Pinchbeck United on Saturday. Picture: STEVE SNELL

GOALBALL: Fen Tigers’ Emma lands national award following years of dedication

Emma Evans from Fen Tigers Goalball Club with Goalball UK's Keith Lound Memorial Award. Picture: OLIVER LEWIS

$article.content.name

Wisbech Inline Speed Skating Club at the outdoor British Championships. Team photo L-R back row: Jo Tidman, Flynn McGurk, James Eve, Mike McInerney, Warren Eve, Karl Bates, Lucy McInerney. Picture: JO TIDMAN.

Homeless busker handed suspended sentence for ‘shocking’ attack on teenage boy who took money from his collection case

Homeless busker Anthony Jeevar, who now lives in Fordham, attacked a boy with this wooden pole after the teenager took money from his collection case. Jeevar pleaded guilty and was handed an eight month suspended sentence. Picture: POLICE.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists