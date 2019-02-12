Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Enforcement officers to carry out community activities in addition to patrols on Fenland streets

PUBLISHED: 10:54 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:54 01 March 2019

Community activities to be carried out by enforcement officers in Fenland. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL.

Community activities to be carried out by enforcement officers in Fenland. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL.

Archant

Enforcement officers tackling littering and dog fouling crimes on the streets of Fenland are set to dedicate time for community activities as part of a new contract.

Community activities to be carried out by enforcement officers in Fenland. Picture: ARCHANT.Community activities to be carried out by enforcement officers in Fenland. Picture: ARCHANT.

Fenland District Council has awarded a two-year environmental enforcement contract to Kingdom Services Group following a successful 18-month pilot.

They will serve on-the-spot fixed penalty notices (FPNs) to people who drop litter and cigarette butts, fail to pick up after their pets and breach public spaces protection orders with offences such as spitting and urinating.

Kingdom will continue to work across the district as part of the Council’s ongoing Tidy Fenland campaign.

Councillor Peter Murphy, the council’s portfolio holder for the environment, said Kingdom officers will now set aside a tenth of their time for community activities in addition to their enforcement patrols.

Activities can include volunteering, supporting litter education and prevention projects or patrolling areas where communities would like additional presence.

He also said the Council will be consulting with local communities in the coming months, starting with town and parish councils, to identify what each one would like to see from the extra service.

“Before we began our pilot with Kingdom back in June 2017, residents had made it clear to us that they wanted us to crackdown on those who blight our streets and green spaces with their environmental crimes,” he said.

“The enforcement has not only acted as a successful deterrent and helped keep our district cleaner at no extra cost to the Council, but it has also raised awareness about littering and the harm it can cause to our environment. Now, as we begin our new contract with Kingdom, we can also look forward to them having an extra role to play in our community life.”

The council received three competitive bids for the new contract, which will be shared in partnership with Peterborough City Council.

Kingdom was awarded the contract following a thorough procurement process, with an option to extend the contract by a further two years.

A Kingdom spokesman said: “Kingdom is delighted to continue working in partnership with Fenland Council.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Whitemoor Prison riot: six officers taken to hospital with range of injuries after being attacked on C wing. Elite enforcement squad called in.

Whitemoor Prison archive photo of the day prison officers walked out. Today (February 25) six officers were taken from the prison to hospital after violence broke out on C wing. Picture: ARCHANT

More than 100 houses approved to be built in March with thousands of pounds ploughed into the local area

More than 100 houses approved to be built in March with thousands of pounds ploughed into the local area. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Horse injured when a group broke free and ran on to Wimblington bypass

Horse is in collision with two cars in Wimblington bypass. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Arsonists set fire to car in March

Arsonists set fire to a car in Robshaw Close in March at around 3am today (Wednesday February 27). Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

Two men deny carrying out series of armed robberies in March and Chatteris

Two late night filling stations and a convenience store were targetted last night by armed robbers. Both suspects appeared in court today (February 26). Picture: IAN CARTER

Most Read

Whitemoor Prison riot: six officers taken to hospital with range of injuries after being attacked on C wing. Elite enforcement squad called in.

Whitemoor Prison archive photo of the day prison officers walked out. Today (February 25) six officers were taken from the prison to hospital after violence broke out on C wing. Picture: ARCHANT

More than 100 houses approved to be built in March with thousands of pounds ploughed into the local area

More than 100 houses approved to be built in March with thousands of pounds ploughed into the local area. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Horse injured when a group broke free and ran on to Wimblington bypass

Horse is in collision with two cars in Wimblington bypass. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Arsonists set fire to car in March

Arsonists set fire to a car in Robshaw Close in March at around 3am today (Wednesday February 27). Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

Two men deny carrying out series of armed robberies in March and Chatteris

Two late night filling stations and a convenience store were targetted last night by armed robbers. Both suspects appeared in court today (February 26). Picture: IAN CARTER

Latest from the Cambs Times

90 per cent of Cambridgeshire students get the secondary school of their choice for the next academic year

90 per cent of students in Cambridgeshire will be allocated the secondary school of their choice for the next academic year. Pictured here are some of the secondary schools in Cambridgeshire including those at Wisbech, March, Huntingdon and Ely. Picture; ARCHANT

Enforcement officers to carry out community activities in addition to patrols on Fenland streets

Community activities to be carried out by enforcement officers in Fenland. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL.

Council One Stop Shops to relocate saving taxpayers £130,000 a year

Fenland District Council’s one stop shops in March and Wisbech are relocating when their leases expire this year. Picture: ARCHANT.

‘Love is a great thing’: March couple celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

Globetrotting couple from March Margie and Richard Poole celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary. Picture: FAMILY.

Police record nearly 100 online grooming crimes in Cambridgeshire in 18 months

Nearly 100 offences of grooming children online took place in Cambridgeshire in just 18 months. Picture: ARCHANT.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists