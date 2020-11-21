Enforcement officer’s visit prompts retrospective bid for motocross track

Tom Behagg wants to use a motocross track at 136 London Road, Chatteris, for his children. A neighbour says the track - already built - has been regularly used by adults. Picture; FDC PLANNING PORTAL Archant

A retrospective planning application to a create a children’s motocross arena was prompted by council officials investigating its use by adults.

A children's moto cross track at London Road, Chatteris, and for family use is subject to an application to Fenland planners. Picture: PLANNING PORTAL, FDC A children's moto cross track at London Road, Chatteris, and for family use is subject to an application to Fenland planners. Picture: PLANNING PORTAL, FDC

John Chelton contacted Fenland Council enforcement officers after one of his horses was injured fleeing from the noise generated by quad bikes next door.

Former company finance director Andrew Behagg has now applied to use the land north of 136 London Road, Chatteris, for motocross and behind the home of his son Tom.

Mr Behagg senior insists the application will be only for use by two family members, aged eight and five.

Mr Chelton is less convinced and says workers at some of the businesses within the complex run by Tom Behagg have used the motocross arena.

“The noise at times has been horrendous,” says Mr Chelton.

“As far as I am concerned this will lead from one boy using it teenagers and adults.”

He said the disturbance caused by quad races during the summer lockdown seriously impeded his ability to put his horses out to graze.

“Instead of coming to talk to us he has simply gone ahead with it,” said Mr Chelton who says even cars have on occasions raced round his neighbour’s track.

Mr Chelton said the first he knew of the retrospective application was from this newspaper.

“My neighbour got a digger and put up some mounds but that hasn’t stopped the noise,” he said. “Consideration of others is not on his agenda.”

Andrew Behagg’s application includes a request for retrospective permission for a 1.8-metre-high fence.

“Restrictions on the use are as have been agreed with FDC planning and environmental officers,” he says in his application.

He has also commissioned a noise report and the offer to restrict the track to no more than four machines at any one time.

Bikes/quads will also be limited to 110 cc “with baffled exhausts fitted to all machines”.

The noise assessment says children “typically use the track for play and as such use is intermittent.

“This is in contrast to a commercial venture where the track would be used for longer periods at greater intensity, frequency and duration”.

In addition to the fence Mr Behagg says “additional bunding has been installed along the length of the western boundary.

“Additional bunding has also been installed to a minimum of 1.5 metres around the perimeter of the track”.