All staff and residents at Chatteris care home now vaccinated against Covid

Louise Hepburn

Published: 7:30 AM January 26, 2021   
The Gables staff and residents have Covid vaccinations.

All residents and staff at The Gables Care Home in Chatteris have now received their Covid vaccinations. - Credit: The Gables Care Home

The Gables Care Home in Chatteris has announced that every staff member and resident has now received the first part of their Covid-19 vaccine.

Residents vaccinated at The Gables, Chatteris

All residents and staff at The Gables have now received the first part of their Covid vaccines. - Credit: The Gables, Chatteris

A further 34 members of the team have also received the second part of their vaccine – which means 80pc of the workforce are now fully vaccinated.

Lorna Jones, the home’s activities co-ordinator, said residents are looking forward to hugs with loved ones and trips out once again.

She said: “We are thrilled to have received these vaccines as it takes us one step closer to being able to welcome visitors into the home again, and also planning some trips out which have been missed.”

The home has been Covid-free since the first lockdown in March 2020.

She added: “We’ve made sure that throughout the pandemic our residents have been staying in contact with their loved ones in a multitude of ways, including assisting our residents to make video calls to their friends and family.

“Our residents have truly missed their loved ones and are looking forward to the day they are able to come in for hugs.”

Coronavirus
Cambridgeshire
Chatteris News

