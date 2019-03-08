Do you want to become Fenland's next poet laureate? Entries are now open
PUBLISHED: 07:00 26 June 2019
Archant
Do you want to become Fenland's next Poet Laureate?
Entries are now open for this year's competition, whereby the Fenland Poet Laureate award (18 and over) and Young Laureate award (17 and under) are up for grabs.
Each entrant must send three hard-copies of their poem to PO Box 234, Wisbech, PE14 4EZ by midnight on October 4.
Poems must be 40 lines or less and only one entry per person.
The two laureateship posts will be held for one year.
During this time, the laureates are expected to make a contribution to the Fenland community, including inaugurating projects that will create more opportunities for participation in the arts or hosting creative writing workshops.
The winners and runners-up will be invited to a presentation ceremony at March Town Hall in November.
MP Steve Barclay will open the ceremony, and adjudicators Wendy Cope, OBE, and Lachlan Mackinnon will present the trophies.
Winning and commended poems will be published on the Fenland Poet Laureate website and in the Fenland Poetry Journal, copies of which will also be presented to winners and runners-up on the evening.
The competition, organised by award-winning poet Elisabeth Sennitt Clough, is free to enter and information leaflets are available from local libraries throughout Fenland.