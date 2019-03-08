Do you want to become Fenland's next poet laureate? Entries are now open

Lachlan Mackinnon (left) and Wendy Cope OBE will be adjudicators for the awards. Picture: ELISABETH SENNITT CLOUGH. Archant

Do you want to become Fenland's next Poet Laureate?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Organiser of the Fenland Poet Laureate Awards, Elisabeth Sennitt Clough. Picture: ELISABETH SENNITT CLOUGH Organiser of the Fenland Poet Laureate Awards, Elisabeth Sennitt Clough. Picture: ELISABETH SENNITT CLOUGH

Entries are now open for this year's competition, whereby the Fenland Poet Laureate award (18 and over) and Young Laureate award (17 and under) are up for grabs.

Each entrant must send three hard-copies of their poem to PO Box 234, Wisbech, PE14 4EZ by midnight on October 4.

Poems must be 40 lines or less and only one entry per person.

The two laureateship posts will be held for one year.

You may also want to watch:

During this time, the laureates are expected to make a contribution to the Fenland community, including inaugurating projects that will create more opportunities for participation in the arts or hosting creative writing workshops.

The winners and runners-up will be invited to a presentation ceremony at March Town Hall in November.

MP Steve Barclay will open the ceremony, and adjudicators Wendy Cope, OBE, and Lachlan Mackinnon will present the trophies.

Winning and commended poems will be published on the Fenland Poet Laureate website and in the Fenland Poetry Journal, copies of which will also be presented to winners and runners-up on the evening.

The competition, organised by award-winning poet Elisabeth Sennitt Clough, is free to enter and information leaflets are available from local libraries throughout Fenland.