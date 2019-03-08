Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Do you want to become Fenland's next poet laureate? Entries are now open

PUBLISHED: 07:00 26 June 2019

Lachlan Mackinnon (left) and Wendy Cope OBE will be adjudicators for the awards. Picture: ELISABETH SENNITT CLOUGH.

Lachlan Mackinnon (left) and Wendy Cope OBE will be adjudicators for the awards. Picture: ELISABETH SENNITT CLOUGH.

Archant

Do you want to become Fenland's next Poet Laureate?

Organiser of the Fenland Poet Laureate Awards, Elisabeth Sennitt Clough. Picture: ELISABETH SENNITT CLOUGHOrganiser of the Fenland Poet Laureate Awards, Elisabeth Sennitt Clough. Picture: ELISABETH SENNITT CLOUGH

Entries are now open for this year's competition, whereby the Fenland Poet Laureate award (18 and over) and Young Laureate award (17 and under) are up for grabs.

Each entrant must send three hard-copies of their poem to PO Box 234, Wisbech, PE14 4EZ by midnight on October 4.

Poems must be 40 lines or less and only one entry per person.

The two laureateship posts will be held for one year.

You may also want to watch:

During this time, the laureates are expected to make a contribution to the Fenland community, including inaugurating projects that will create more opportunities for participation in the arts or hosting creative writing workshops.

The winners and runners-up will be invited to a presentation ceremony at March Town Hall in November.

MP Steve Barclay will open the ceremony, and adjudicators Wendy Cope, OBE, and Lachlan Mackinnon will present the trophies.

Winning and commended poems will be published on the Fenland Poet Laureate website and in the Fenland Poetry Journal, copies of which will also be presented to winners and runners-up on the evening.

The competition, organised by award-winning poet Elisabeth Sennitt Clough, is free to enter and information leaflets are available from local libraries throughout Fenland.

Most Read

Father and son beaten by gang of teens as they tried to stop them damaging cars and fences

Men injured as they tried to break-up late night fight in March. Picture: GOOGLE/STREET VIEW.

Out of control dog in Chatteris forces couple to hide in shop for safety

An out of control dog was reported to police after a couple had to retreat to safety in West Park Street in Chatteris. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Watch dash cam footage as drunk driver crashes after driving the wrong way down the A14

Narendran Paramanathan drove the wrong way dopwn the A14

Empress Swimming Pool in Chatteris goes back up for auction in London - but fails to sell once again

The Empress Swimming Pool in Chatteris was back up for auction today in London, with a reduced guide price of £200,000.

Hundreds of runners embrace the challenge at Insane Terrain event

Muddy good fun as Insane Terrain returns to Doddington. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Most Read

Father and son beaten by gang of teens as they tried to stop them damaging cars and fences

Men injured as they tried to break-up late night fight in March. Picture: GOOGLE/STREET VIEW.

Out of control dog in Chatteris forces couple to hide in shop for safety

An out of control dog was reported to police after a couple had to retreat to safety in West Park Street in Chatteris. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Watch dash cam footage as drunk driver crashes after driving the wrong way down the A14

Narendran Paramanathan drove the wrong way dopwn the A14

Empress Swimming Pool in Chatteris goes back up for auction in London - but fails to sell once again

The Empress Swimming Pool in Chatteris was back up for auction today in London, with a reduced guide price of £200,000.

Hundreds of runners embrace the challenge at Insane Terrain event

Muddy good fun as Insane Terrain returns to Doddington. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Blaze destroys shed in the grounds of Wisbech’s oldest house

Blaze destroys shed in the grounds of Wisbech’s oldest house. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

REVIEW: Toy Story 4 is a heartwarming story about the importance of friendship

Toy Story 4, which sees the return of Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Jessie and introduces Forky, is now showing at The Light Cinema in Wisbech.

New findings on Scottish soldiers’ trek through the Fens to be revealed

An example of some of the new findings to be revealed. Picture: BABYLON ARTS

Do you want to become Fenland’s next poet laureate? Entries are now open

Lachlan Mackinnon (left) and Wendy Cope OBE will be adjudicators for the awards. Picture: ELISABETH SENNITT CLOUGH.

Peter Pan provides breath of fresh air in new Ely production

An open air production of Peter Pan will be showing in Ely next month. Picture: SPOTTED IN ELY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists