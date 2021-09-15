News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Six-year-old fundraising for air ambulance charity that helped sister during seizure

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 11:56 AM September 15, 2021    Updated: 12:10 PM September 15, 2021
Isla Thornhill (pictured) suffered a seven-minute seizure after a short period of being unresponsive last week (September 7).

Esme Thornhill (Left middle) and her friends Zara Jackson and Gracie Howe who are taking part in a sponsored swim to raise money for Magpas air ambulance charity. Magpas helped Esme's sister Isla (R) when she suffered a seizure last week (September 7) - Credit: Willow Thornhill

Six-year-old Esme Thornhill is fundraising to support Magpas Air Ambulance after they attended an emergency situation to help her three-year-old sister Isla.   

Mum Willow, of March, says Isla suffered a seven-minute seizure after a short period of being unresponsive. 

She has hailed the efforts of air ambulance doctors and paramedics for their prompt response.    

The family were helped by two ambulances, a first responder and Magpas air ambulance, who were there within minutes.   

“The paramedics were remarkable, working quickly but calmly to provide the best care for Isla,” said Willow.    

Isla Thornhill (pictured) suffered a seven-minute seizure after a short period of being unresponsive last week (September 7).

Isla Thornhill (pictured) suffered a seven-minute seizure after a short period of being unresponsive last week (September 7). - Credit: Willow Thornhill

Isla and Esme Thornhill (Right) pictured with Mum, Willow and Dad, Aaron.

Isla and Esme Thornhill (Right) pictured with Mum, Willow and Dad, Aaron. The family were helped by two ambulances, a first responder and magpas air ambulance. - Credit: Willow Thornhill

You may also want to watch:

Isla suffers from blue breath syndrome, also known as cyanotic breath-holding, meaning that when she cries, she cannot always catch her breath properly. 

Willow said: “Isla bumped her elbow which resulted in her having a breath-holding episode where she became unresponsive and turned blue.    

Most Read

  1. 1 Survey finds staggering 97 cent support for new Aldi store
  2. 2 Owner left 'speechless' and fearful after beloved cat shot
  3. 3 Dashcam captures the moment motorcyclist narrowly misses car
  1. 4 Slimmer who lost 14 stone talks weight loss support in Covid times
  2. 5 Police finally pull car from Fens river
  3. 6 Woman with knife 'made threats and caused damage' in shop
  4. 7 Here's where to see the Red Arrows fly over Cambridgeshire today
  5. 8 Group of teenagers spotted 'messing around' on rail station roof
  6. 9 County council orders review into £120m lending to This Land  

“As parents we tried to remain calm and did what we could whilst waiting for help.”    

Air ambulance doctors assisted the paramedics and once they were happy that Isla was safe to travel, she was taken to Peterborough City Hospital on blue lights.    

Isla recovered quickly and started a new adventure at her first day of pre-school this week. 

Esme Thornhill (middle) is raising money for Magpas air ambulance charity, after her younger sister Isla needed one

Esme Thornhill (middle) is raising money for Magpas air ambulance charity, after her younger sister Isla needed one just last week. Her friends, Zara Jackson (L) and Gracie Howe (R) are accompanying Esme for her sponsored swim. - Credit: Willow Thornhill

The family were surprised that the air ambulance receives no funding from the NHS. 

As a result, Isla’s sister, six-year-old Esme, is raising money for the Magpas air ambulance charity.    

Esme, along with friends Gracie Howe and Zara Jackson, is taking part in a sponsored swim at the George Campbell Leisure Centre in March on October 3 with an aim to swim a mile in total.

Willow said: “The leisure centre has been so supportive in organising the swim. 

“I’m incredibly proud of them for wanting to support such a fantastic charity.  

“They’ve raised a fantastic amount of money in a short period of time. 

“To be able to show our support to Magpas has been overwhelming.”    

The family are sharing their experience, in hope that Magpas will continue to get support and donations.

They have thanked the East of England Ambulance Service, doctors from Magpas and the control room staff. 

To donate to Esme’s sponsored swim, visit her GoFundMe page. 

East Anglian Air Ambulance
Peterborough City Hospital
NHS
March News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A major rescue operation was launched after a car was found submerged in a river at March. 

Cambs Live

Car found submerged in river

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Scott Walker jailed for life for the murder of his daughter Bernadette Walker (centre). Wife Sarah (right)

Cambs Live

32 years for ‘no body’ murderer who killed daughter after sex abuse...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Kathleen Lawrence, 32, is being urgently sought by police for child neglect offences.  

Cambs Live

Mum of four sought by police over child neglect claims

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Erin Hogg, 20, from Wisbech, gave birth to her daughter, Piper Summersgill on August 10.

Queen Elizabeth Hospital | Exclusive

Chronic bladder pain led to surprise baby birth – mum's incredible story

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon