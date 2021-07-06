Gallery

Published: 4:59 PM July 6, 2021 Updated: 5:05 PM July 6, 2021

Flags from England fans, showing support ready for the teams’ next match against Denmark tomorrow (Wednesday July 7). - Credit: Cheryl Wright

A number of flags have been photographed flying around in Fenland towns and villages as England fans show their support during Euro 2020.

Cheryl Wright from Whittlesey took to her camera when out on her travels, getting snaps of a variety of England flags in all shapes and sizes.

Flags from England fans, showing support ready for the teams’ next match against Denmark tomorrow (Wednesday July 7). - Credit: Cheryl Wright

Flags from England fans, showing support ready for the teams’ next match against Denmark tomorrow (Wednesday July 7). - Credit: Cheryl Wright

Flags from England fans, showing support ready for the teams’ next match against Denmark tomorrow (Wednesday July 7). - Credit: Cheryl Wright

“It’s lovely to see so many flags,

“I know many are up because of the football, but win, lose, or draw, what’s not to love about a bit of national pride,” Cheryl said.

Flags from England fans, showing support ready for the teams’ next match against Denmark tomorrow (Wednesday July 7). - Credit: Cheryl Wright

Flags from England fans, showing support ready for the teams’ next match against Denmark tomorrow (Wednesday July 7). - Credit: Cheryl Wright

Flags from England fans, showing support ready for the teams’ next match against Denmark tomorrow (Wednesday July 7). - Credit: Cheryl Wright

England play their next Euro 2020 game tomorrow evening (Wednesday July 7) in their semi-final match against Denmark.

You may also want to watch:

If they win, they will be granted a place in the final, playing either Spain or Italy.

Flags from England fans, showing support ready for the teams’ next match against Denmark tomorrow (Wednesday July 7). - Credit: Cheryl Wright

Flags from England fans, showing support ready for the teams’ next match against Denmark tomorrow (Wednesday July 7). - Credit: Cheryl Wright

Flags from England fans, showing support ready for the teams’ next match against Denmark tomorrow (Wednesday July 7). - Credit: Cheryl Wright

Flags from England fans, showing support ready for the teams’ next match against Denmark tomorrow (Wednesday July 7). - Credit: Cheryl Wright

Cheryl hopes that once the competition is over, people will consider flying a ‘Fenland flag’, a proposed flag for the local area.

If people are interested in swapping their flags over once Euro 2020 is finished, Cheryl asks people to message the Facebook page to request a free sticker, or talk to James Bowman, the flag designer.