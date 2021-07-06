News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Flying flags in the Fens for Euro 2020

Katie Woodcock

Published: 4:59 PM July 6, 2021    Updated: 5:05 PM July 6, 2021
A number of flags have been photographed flying around in Fenland towns and villages as England fans show their support during Euro 2020. 

Cheryl Wright from Whittlesey took to her camera when out on her travels, getting snaps of a variety of England flags in all shapes and sizes.  

“It’s lovely to see so many flags, 

“I know many are up because of the football, but win, lose, or draw, what’s not to love about a bit of national pride,” Cheryl said. 

England play their next Euro 2020 game tomorrow evening (Wednesday July 7) in their semi-final match against Denmark. 

If they win, they will be granted a place in the final, playing either Spain or Italy. 

Cheryl hopes that once the competition is over, people will consider flying a ‘Fenland flag’, a proposed flag for the local area. 

If people are interested in swapping their flags over once Euro 2020 is finished, Cheryl asks people to message the Facebook page to request a free sticker, or talk to James Bowman, the flag designer. 

Euro 2020
